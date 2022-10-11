A-MAX Auto Insurance Celebrates 200th Office Grand Opening in Houston

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance is excited to announce the grand opening of its 200th office. The opening ceremony will take place on October 15th, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Houston at 8028 Park Place Blvd. A-MAX will host festivities that include free food, raffles, music, giveaways, family-friendly entertainment, and much more to celebrate the expansion of our services to further serve the residents of Houston.

A-MAX Auto Insurance

"This is a tremendous milestone for our organization and it brings us such joy to be able to share it with the residents of Houston," Amyn Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at A-MAX Auto Insurance said. "We began with a few founding offices in Dallas with the dream of providing customers with more options and solutions than ever before. It's humbling to see how far we've come now with the opening of our 200th office, an accomplishment we would not have reached without our loyal customers and the dedication of our hard-working employees."

As an independent insurance agency, A-MAX stands apart by allowing customers to select the best prices and coverage options from more than 35 providers and 400+ policy selections. The company launched its first office in Dallas in 2002 and has since made growth targets and excellent customer service at affordable rates for local residents their primary goals.

A-MAX Insurance is the industry leader in affordable, easy-to-understand insurance. The company realizes that consumers need supportive options and customized policies to fit the lifestyle and situation of all customers and we make it our mission to provide flexible options for consumers in any situation. Now, with 200 convenient office locations throughout Texas, A-MAX can now offer these flexible options to even more customers.

"It has been a privilege for A-MAX, a Texas based insurance agency, to be able to serve the needs of Texans for the last 20 years," Rick Genest, President of Sales said. "Growing our business in Texas, while expanding our footprint to other states as well, has been very exciting for A-MAX. We're also very pleased with the continued growth of our online services. A-MAX has invested in technology that will enable policyholders to receive amazing customer service from the comfort of their own homes."

The celebration will highlight A-MAX's core values of giving back to local communities. A-MAX continues to support drivers, workers, families, students, and the environment. A-MAX is also proud to partner with the Houston Food Bank and pledge donations to support their vision to distribute food and other essentials to those in need. Join us for this family-friendly celebration!

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information, visit amaxinsurance.com .

