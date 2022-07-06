NEW OFFICE TO CELEBRATE WITH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

ENNIS, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest office off of I-45 in Ennis, TX.

Located at 104 SE Main St, the new office location expands A-MAX's foothold in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex further south. The new DFW office features approximately 1,836 total square feet and will be a central for the area to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Expands Its DFW Hold Southward Into Ennis A-MAX Sales team for DFW including Jayson Cheves, Director of Sales for North Texas

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new Ennis office with free food, soft drinks, and big-ticket giveaways, including a chance to win Six Flags Summer Passes.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Saturday, July 9th from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: A-MAX office located at 104 SE Main St, Ennis, TX 75119

"The city of Ennis has long been in our sights to expand into," says Director of Sales - North Texas, Jayson Cheves. "Every new city that we are privileged enough to enter brings with it amazing opportunities for us and we look forward to the new relationships we'll be able to form in the Ennis community."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused Max Respect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

CONTACT:

Nizar Babul

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4134

[email protected]

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance