A-MAX Auto Insurance Now Serving the Sherman Area

SHERMAN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is proud to announce its expansion with its newest branch opening in Sherman, Texas. The new office officially opened for business on Friday, Feb. 26, located at 1725 Texoma Pkwy, and is the first A-MAX to open its doors in the Sherman area. This addition widens the company's footprint across Texas, now with 192 offices statewide.

New A-MAX Auto Insurance office located at 1725 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman, TX New A-MAX Auto Insurance office located at 1725 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman, TX

"A-MAX is exceptionally fortunate, especially during these uncertain times, to have the ability to continue broadening our customer reach in the state of Texas," said Rick Genest, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at A-MAX. "We hope our affordable rates and quality customer service have kept our customers confident that, even throughout these hardships, we've got them covered, and we're here to help."

Being the first office in a new market can be challenging, but the A-MAX team is ready to conquer this hurdle. "We're extremely optimistic about this new addition," said Karim Dhanani, the Regional Operations Manager of the new Sherman office. "This is the first A-MAX office in Sherman and the surrounding area, and we look forward to serving the Sherman area residents and showing them everything A-MAX has to offer."

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit amaxinsurance.com/findoffice to find an office near you.

Media Contact:

Katie Emerline

972-884-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance