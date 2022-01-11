A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens New East Dallas Office

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Balch Springs, Texas.

Located at 12227 Lake June Rd, Ste 200, the new office will be the 64th A-MAX office to open its doors in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This addition widens the company's footprint across Texas, now with 195 offices statewide. The new Balch Springs office features approximately 1,300 total square feet and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new Balch Springs office with free tacos, soft drinks, and big-ticket giveaways including an Xbox.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Friday, January 21 from 4 pm - 6 pm

WHERE: 12227 Lake June Rd, Ste 200, Balch Springs, TX 75180

"Our A-MAX mission of delivering affordable rates to save our customers money has been driving us for 20 years," said Director of Sales for North Texas, Jayson Cheves. "We take our slogan of MAX Savings and MAX Respect to heart with every new office we open and look forward to getting to know our new neighbors in the Balch Springs community."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer focused MAXRespect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

