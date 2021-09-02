A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens New Office

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Houston, Texas.

Located at 9828 Blackhawk Blvd, Ste 120, inside H-E-B, the new office will be the 42nd A-MAX office to open its doors in the Houston area. This addition widens the company's footprint across Texas, now with 194 offices statewide. This new Blackhawk Blvd. office features approximately 400 total square feet within the supermarket giant and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new Blackhawk office.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Friday, September 10 from 3 pm - 6 pm

WHERE: 9828 Blackhawk Blvd, Ste 120, Houston, TX 77075 inside of H-E-B

"Houston is a very large and very important market for our company, and having the capability to strengthen our presence even further is something we're all looking forward to," said Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations Rick Genest. "We're continuously looking for opportunities to make day-to-day life easier for our customers, and we're hoping this new office inside H-E-B does just that."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused MAXRespect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

