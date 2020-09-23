A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens New Offices in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance is proud to announce its expansion with two new locations opening in the Houston, Texas area. This adds to the company's offices across Texas, now with a total of 193 offices statewide. One new location is located at 9461 Hammerly Boulevard in Houston, Texas, and the other is located south of the Houston city limits at 525 West Main Street in Tomball, Texas.

New A-MAX Auto Insurance office located at 525 W Main St in Tomball, TX New A-MAX Auto Insurance office located at 9461 Hammerly Blvd in Houston, TX

Even during these uncertain times, A-MAX is able to open more locations. "Times are hard right now, and that is why it's even more important for us to be where our customers are," said Rick Genest, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Operations at A-MAX. "We provide insurance at affordable rates and want to save our customers money, plus give them many options for how they choose to do business with A-MAX, especially during these difficult times."

The A-MAX Houston team is excited these two new offices have opened and are ready to serve the local community. "We are so happy to now have over 40 offices in the Houston area," said Mayra Deleon, Regional Operations Manager at A-MAX. "Our team will continue to set an example for providing exceptional customer service."

A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas, but has locations throughout Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth and the metroplex, Houston and surrounding area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which gives customers the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers for auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit amaxinsurance.com/findoffice to find a location near you.

