New Office to Celebrate with Grand Opening Celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of their second office in San Angelo, Texas.

Located at 2725 Sherwood Way, Ste 800, This addition extends the company's footprint across Texas, now with more than 200 offices statewide. The new San Angelo office features approximately 2,000 total square feet and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens Second Office in San Angelo.

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new San Angelo office with free food, soft drinks, and big-ticket giveaways, including the chance to win free gas for a year.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Saturday, March 19th from 9 am - 7 pm

WHERE: A-MAX office located at 2725 Sherwood Way, Ste 800, San Angelo, TX 76901

"We broke into the San Angelo market back in January and received a wonderful welcome. We always planned for the city to be a large part of our growth in 2022 so opening another office to serve the community is a huge achievement," says Jayson Cheves, Director of Sales for North Texas. "This second office puts us even closer to our original vision for growth in the San Angelo community and our goal to continue serving this amazing city."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused Max Respect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

Media Contact:

Katie Emerline

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4132

[email protected]

www.amaxinsurance.com

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance