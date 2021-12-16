SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce their partnership with Drake Athletics. The Drake Athletics team is focused on serving children, families, and communities. The purpose of the Drake Athletics program is to assist at-risk boys and girls, ages 5-18, with charting out their futures and helping to guide them in a positive direction where the likelihood of them making positive life decisions is much higher.

A-MAX Auto Insurance partners with Drake Athletics for San Antonio Toy Drive

This year A-MAX will partner with Drake Athletics in their annual toy drive to help give back to 60+ underprivileged kids in the San Antonio community, one of the many communities Drake Athletics serves. The giveaway will take place on Saturday, December 18th. A-MAX will be donating branded backpacks that will be filled with donated toys and given to each recipient right in time for the holiday season.

"We always love the opportunity to get involved in the communities we serve, and we're grateful to be able to give back to children around the holiday season," said David Williams, Director of Sales - South Texas at A-MAX. "Giving back is part of our mission, and we're thankful to partner with an organization that shares that same vision."

Drake Athletics is driven by the passion they have for reaching kids when they need support the most. They are committed to partnering with companies, individuals, and corporations that are willing to lay their heart and passion on the line, to save the life of a child. Their goal and passion in life is to be spiritually strong, positive role models for at-risk children. Teaching less fortunate young people the importance of strong character in achieving their dreams is essential to creating the champions of tomorrow.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

