A-MAX Auto Insurance Partners with Houston Food Bank

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance celebrated the grand opening of its 200th office on October 15th, 2022. It was a day filled with festivities that included free food, raffles, music, giveaways, and family-friendly entertainment.

The celebration's highlight was A-MAX demonstrating its core value of giving back to the local communities. A-MAX is proud to announce a $10,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank.

"We always love the opportunity to get involved in the communities we serve, and we're grateful to be able to give back to those in need," said David Williams, Director of Sales - South Texas at A-MAX. "Giving back is part of our mission, and we're thankful to partner with an organization that shares that same vision."

Around one million people in the 18 southeast Texas counties served by Houston Food Bank are considered food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a healthy life. To address this issue, the Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of more than 1,600 community partners. In addition, Houston Food Bank also provides programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management, and help securing state-funded assistance.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information, visit amaxinsurance.com .

