A-MAX Auto Insurance Sponsors Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

EDINBURG, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader, specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is proud to announce a partnership with the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, an American professional soccer team based in the Rio Grande Valley operated by Lone Star, LLC. Specifically, A-MAX will be sponsoring the team's 'Toros A Leer' program, a reading program designed for students that provides incentives for reaching reading goals. The program's primary objective is to increase literacy throughout RGV and encourage reading during the summer months.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with A-MAX Auto Insurance on our 'Toros A Leer' program to enrich the lives of hundreds of kids in the Rio Grande Valley," said Ron Patel, President of the RGV FC Toros. "Our youth are at the core of what we do and why we exist as an organization. We are thrilled about this partnership."

The Toros A Leer program partners with schools and libraries in the valley to promote their program and work hand in hand with the accelerated reader curriculum already practiced in schools. The program will run until July 1, 2021.

"A-MAX has a strong connection with soccer fans throughout Texas, and sponsoring a team that values the importance of investing in the next generation, brings us joy," said Rick Genest, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at A-MAX. "We prioritize involving ourselves and helping the communities we serve, and look forward to seeing this A-MAX and Toros partnership deepen over time."

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit amaxinsurance.com/findoffice to find an office near you.

