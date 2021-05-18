A-MAX Auto Insurance Sponsors the Next Generation Cup

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is proud to announce a title sponsorship deal with The Next Generation Cup. The Next Generation Cup is a non-profit organization aimed at finding top talented soccer teams from across North Texas and visiting cities through a yearly tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for players to show their talents that would otherwise go unnoticed in the soccer world.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Is Proud to Announce a Title Sponsorship Deal With The Next Generation Cup A-MAX Auto Insurance Is Proud to Announce a Title Sponsorship Deal With The Next Generation Cup

"We are definitely excited to have such an awesome company like A-MAX take part in Next Generation Cup," said Roger Sosa, Next Generation Cup's Tournament Director. "It's very exciting to see such a big brand jump on board and see the vision and goals that we have for the Next Generation of ballers in our community and abroad."

The Next Generation Cup tournament was designed to allow the top teams in the community to compete and showcase the quality of their playing style. In 2019 this tournament created a unique experience for all teams, whether from a club or independent. The Next Generation Cup is now the #2 Tournament in the state of Texas and #36 in the nation, according to GotSoccer.com

"A-MAX Auto Insurance has a strong connection with soccer fans throughout Texas, and our team is honored to be a part of an event that helps children express their talents and be recognized for them," said Rick Genest, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at A-MAX. "Our involvement in the communities we call home is a top priority for A-MAX, and we look forward to helping this event continue to be successful."

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit https://www.amaxinsurance.com/find-an-office to find an office nearby.

Katie Emerline

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance

Related Links

http://www.amaxinsurance.com

