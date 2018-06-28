A-MAX Auto Insurance Today Announces Rick Genest as Their New VP of Sales and Operations

DALLAS, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance today announced that Rick Genest has been appointed the new Vice President of Sales and Operations.

Genest, a seasoned insurance executive with over 25 years' experience in the insurance services industry, most recently served as President and COO of Premier Insurance Service with headquarters in California. Prior to that, he led as the President of Sales for Freeway Insurance Texas, operating over 70 offices nationwide. During his career, Rick also led the effort to create and build several successful startups.

"We're extremely thrilled to have Rick join the A-MAX Auto Insurance Executive Management team," said Irshad Meherally, A-MAX Auto Insurance CEO. "Rick is an experienced leader with a proven track record in the Insurance space, and we're excited about the Company's continued future growth and positive community impact under his leadership."

Starting today, he will lead the sales and operations at A-MAX Auto Insurance, working at the headquarters in Dallas. "I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the team at A-MAX Auto Insurance," Genest said. "As the market leader in Texas, A-MAX has done a tremendous job providing comprehensive, excellent customer service and affordable rates on customized policies to fit the needs of its customers. The quality of our staff and their commitment to their customers and communities is paramount as we continue to grow and service the insurance needs of families throughout Texas."

A-MAX Auto Insurance is an industry leader that specializes in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of Texas residents and businesses. At A-MAX, they are dedicated to exceeding expectations by continuing to set forth their commitment to providing excellent service, affordable rates, and convenient locations. A-MAX has expanded their operations all over Texas. During 2004 -2017 the Company has grown their retail stores across Texas from 13 offices to 110 office and in 2018 reaching over 150 retail locations - and they continue to look for opportunities to expand in the under-served non-standard markets across the United States.

Genest's recruitment is the latest in a series of moves by A-MAX Auto Insurance aiming to bring more talents to join its high caliber executive management to sustain their continued growth.

As an independent Insurance agent, A-MAX has the unique ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from a variety of Insurance carriers. A-MAX strives to find the lowest possible price available in the market based on each driver's unique situation. A branded, retail-based insurance organization current with over 140 offices in Texas. Well over 500,000 customers through its dense network of retail stores conveniently located throughout Texas. For a full list of services and locations, please visit http://www.amaxinsurance.com.

