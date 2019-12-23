A Merger That Could Transform Entertainment

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you bring together the 'godfather' of motorsports racing and the media legend reshaping modern-day entertainment? A mega deal for an exciting new industry. And the answer to the most pressing question facing entertainment today: How to bring the entire world to every major global event without taking them anywhere. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK: NTDOY), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

The media legend is Tom Rogers, the man who brought giants like Netflix and Amazon to our TV screens, the first president of NBC Cable, the revolutionary who created CNBC and MSNBC, forever changing the world's coverage of business news …He's even landed in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

The 'godfather' of motorsports and esports is Darren Cox, CEO of Torque Esports (GAME.V, MLLLD), former Global Motorsport Director for Nissan and mastermind of The World's Fastest Gamer. He's grown Torque into the leading company out there capable of connecting actual esports events and esports data.

They've announced the combination of 3 companies to dominate the gaming, eSports, news and streaming industry. The deal creates a gaming-streaming company by uniting Torque Esports Frankly Media and Roger's own WinView into Engine Media Holdings (ENGINE).

It will forever change how we view sports because it combines Formula 1 madness with a streaming war and the biggest thing in data analytics for the streaming industry.

Here are 5 Reasons to keep a very close eye on Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) right now:

#1 The Point Where This Segment Gets Transformed

Torque Esports is where Fortnite meets Formula One. It's a wildly exciting meeting point that most recently saw the conclusion of The World's Fastest Gamer 2019 with the winner taking home a cool $1 million. But that's nothing compared to what comes next in a sector poised to see revenues top $1 billion by the end of this year, and nearly $3 billion by 2022.

Not only does Torque own Eden Games, the developers of the official Formula 1 racing game, but it also owns Stream Hatchet, a leading business intelligence platform that controls the data goldmine from Twitch and Youtube and is the key to potentially billions in ad revenue made off of esports fans. It's also set to acquire a controlling share in Allinsports, a leading provider of high-end esports racing simulators developed by ex-Ferrari engineers.

Combine this with a state of the art esports arena for staging live global competitions in Miami--the first of its kind--and you have a company that's just expanded into multiple arenas with WinView and Frankly.

Frankly Media is also another innovator on the scene, with its OTT streaming service and news content management tech. Frankly provides streaming services of live and on-demand news for major media outlets, such as CNN and VICE, with over 1200 local broadcast stations across the country. Frankly already reaches 75% of American households--and no one's even heard of it.

And then we've got WinView, the brainchild of Tom Rogers, with an app that allows TV viewers to play games of skill in real time while they watch sports live on TV and win cash prizes. In typical Rogers fashion, WinView has 68 patents under its belt already, and another 1,200 patent claims for everything from mobile 'in play' games of skill and esports to live sports and the Holy Grail - sports betting.





For Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD), the Formula-1 plus streaming darling of the esports segment, it means access to over 100 million active users.

As CBS News' Lesley Stahl noted: "Rogers is a guy who gets things done … and he transforms companies along the way."

#2 The Moment of Truth for Live Entertainment

Today's rapidly transforming entertainment industry is about immersive experiences. It's about being there, without being there.

Take AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), for example. With its acquisition of Time Warner Inc has launched the telecoms giant squarely into the esports arena.



That $85-billion mega merger brought things like ELeague and Rooster Teeth into the AT&T fold. ELeague is part of Turner Sports, a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia, which televises its major events.



Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK: NTDOY) is getting in on the boom, too. It just announced in August that it is partnering with Eleague to broadcast The Nintendo 2019 World Championships on CBS, and Eleague hosts a lineup of other popular competitive games including Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Street Fighter V, and Overwatch.



In a slightly different way, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is looking to follow suit. In July, IGT announced a deal with popular sports betting platform FanDuel. IGT will bring FanDuel's services to its existing platforms in markets across fifteen states.

IGT is about to roll out PlayShot, a new service for sports betters, which will utilize FanDuel's consumer-facing waging system, sportsbook.fanduel.com. FanDuel plans to leverage IGT's tech and its solid reputation to build its brand into the legal world of sports betting. And now, Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) is looking to capitalize in its own way. Through ENGINE. From gaming to live media and even the development of new video games, it will be covered from every angle

#2 From $50B to $120B In Only 3 Years

Gaming revenue has tripled since 2000—rising from less than $50 billion to more than $120 billion per year.

This industry is now officially bigger than Hollywood. Major video game releases—Activision's Call of Duty or Square Enix's classic Final Fantasy VII—can cost tens of millions of dollars to produce. Fortnite, a wildly popular third-person shooter, will have a prize pool of $100 million for its 2019 World Cup.

The four biggest esports events of 2018 generated 190.1 million viewing hours. The potential audience for esports in 2019 could be as high as 438 million people.

Series 1 of World's Fastest Gamer was broadcast in 48 countries through 86 global broadcasters, including ESPN, CNBC and Fox Sports. The show reached an estimated 400 million households, and sponsorship came from McLaren F1.





Series 2 this year offered the biggest esports prize in history: A $1-million contract to the winner - James Baldwin - of the 10-day, 12-race California Dreaming finale. And no expense has been spared when it comes to branding: Torque has recruited some of the biggest names in racing, including former F1 Team Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya.

Through this premier esports event, Torque earns massive brand exposure and enhances its position with partners in the racing world, particularly the Formula 1 brand …

#3 The High Street of Game Development

Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) has acquired a video game developer—Eden Games, a racing game company that specializes in developing games linked with the Formula One brand. Eden's F1 Mobile game has already been downloaded 13 million times since its launch in September 2018.

Through Eden, Millennial has access to a whole range of popular gaming brands, and partnerships with some of the biggest names in racing. In September it secured exclusive partnerships with Porsche and Nintendo.

Eden rolled out Gear Club Unlimited 2 in 2018, and plans to roll out additional racing games in the coming years across both Google's Android and Apple's iOS. And Stream Hatchet, the premier name in esports data analytics, can deliver what no other data firm can match—quality data on trends in esports and on-line gaming.

Right now, Formula 1 is gunning for another trophy—this time, with younger players. The average F1 fan is around 40 years old. The average Twitch audience is 21.

Last year, F1 had an audience based of 1.758 billion, and 490.2 million unique viewers globally. That's a huge fan base, but it's nothing compared to Twitch, which boasted 9.3 billion hours of streams watched last year.

Torque has just launched an F1 pilot program on Twitch, to blur the lines between real race-car driving and the gaming world for those billions of younger would-be players. A 1.758 billion audience may soon look insignificant as this new generation enters the space.

#4 A Definitive Edge on Streaming

The real coup here is Torque's (GAME.V, MLLLD) acquisition of data intelligence company Stream Hatchet.

All of the biggest names in tech—Twitch, Youtube, Facebook, the gaming platform Steam—desperately need data from within the esports and streaming space in order to understand its trends and market to its customers.



Just look at Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). It recently announced a move to compete with Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform. While Twitch has been a dominate player in this scene for some time, Facebook is looking to gain some ground with an exclusive streaming deal with ESL, one of the world's largest esports leagues. And it absolutely needs insights into how people are using its service if it wants to stand toe-to-toe with a giant in the industry like Twitch.

In other words, it's become strong player in data to the point that anyone in the industry who wants to grow their game may likely have to go through companies like Torque at some point. Stream Hatchet is a major player in the space, and will be very competitive when it comes to providing this data.





Twitch is a data gold mine. Every sports rights holder out there right now knows that Twitch is the number one outlet for their content. It's squeezing out all traditional channels.

Stream Hatchet is a major player in this space and already has years of data in its arsenal. They're trying to corner the entire esports market for streaming data. And now they're taking on the sports and entertainment industries.

#5 The Mega Deal Finish Line

Through World's Fastest Gamer and Eden, Torque has tapped into the Formula 1 market. Through Stream Hatchet, it's created a system that secures it a top slot across multiple industries. Through the deal with Rogers, Torque has expanded into one of the most important markets on earth. Torque (GAME.V, MLLLD) has created a niche at the intersection of multiple massive industries.





By. Chris Marsh

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER





PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Torque Esports Corp. to raise public awareness about the company. Torque Esports Corp. paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, insiders, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the public awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http:// Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.





This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact – FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Safehaven.com