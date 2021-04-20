A Message From The Pohlad Family

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The events of this past year have shown just how toxic and prevalent systemic and individual racism are to our community. We understand more deeply than ever the need to listen, learn and empathize in order to find ways to move forward together to build a more just community for all.

The eyes of the world have been on the Derek Chauvin trial and now on the tragic death of Daunte Wright. We are horrified and ashamed that this keeps happening to Black people in our community and many other cities across our country.

As we await a verdict, we hope and pray our criminal justice system provides the justice George Floyd and his family deserve, though nothing can restore Mr. Floyd's life or ease the pain of his murder. We also know that whatever the jury decides, there will still be much work to do.

Needed change cannot come quickly enough. Fixing this is on all of us. We reaffirm our pledge to be a meaningful part of that work. In June, we committed $25 million toward racial justice. We have supported local BIPOC businesses and nonprofits to help rebuild areas affected by the uprising last summer and are currently working with BIPOC communities on solutions that improve their public safety and wellbeing.

We are humbled by the scope of what needs to be accomplished and remain steadfast in our commitment to support the work of ending racial injustice in our community.

In the days and weeks ahead, please listen and treat each other with compassion and respect as we work through this together. Take care of yourselves and one another.

The Pohlad Family

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

SOURCE Pohlad Companies

Related Links

http://pohladcompanies.com

