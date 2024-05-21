A Message To: Tamarac Taxpayers

TAMARAC, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Waste & Recycling Will Save Tamarac Taxpayers Millions of Dollars on Their Garbage, Recycling, and Bulk Collection Services.

Coastal Waste & Recycling submitted the lowest price to the City of Tamarac for the City's solid waste, recycling, and bulk collection services. By choosing Coastal, the City will save more than $2.6 million dollars over the next 7 years.

In addition to being the lowest cost provider, Coastal Waste & Recycling scored the highest amongst all other bidders during the evaluation process. If selected by the City Commission, Coastal Waste & Recycling will use all brand new trucks and brand new commercial and multi-family dumpsters throughout Tamarac.

The Commission is meeting this Wednesday, May 22nd at 9:30 am to vote on which company will serve the City. Please call or e-mail the Mayor and Commissioners to voice your support for Coastal Waste & Recycling and save City taxpayers $2.6 million dollars.

www.coastalwasteinc.com

SOURCE Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc.