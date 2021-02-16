A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Intervention Trials Confirms: MEMORY HEALTH® Patented Carotenoid Formula Improves Cognitive Performance and Protects Mental Functions, Even in Healthy Subjects

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The analysis, by Davinelli et al., represents the first systematic review combining multiple randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies known as the 'gold standard' of clinical studies. This meta-analysis specifically evaluated studies of the effects of carotenoids on outcomes associated with cognitive performance, and included three separate randomized studies of the MEMORY HEALTH® carotenoid formula.

Unlike other brain supplements, MEMORY HEALTH® was developed following over 20 years of scientific research on supplemental carotenoids. It was then independently tested in clinical trials on both healthy and demented brains [specifically patients with Alzheimer's disease], showing statistically significant improvements in brain health and cognitive function for everyone who took the supplement daily over a 18-month-period.

The results indicate clearly that carotenoid interventions are associated with better cognitive performance. Thus, supplementing with these carotenoids via MEMORY HEALTH® may help to reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia.

Accumulating evidence has indicated that many of the underlying mechanisms associated with dementia begin a decade or more before the onset of symptoms. Therefore, the identification of specific interventions that may prevent the decline in cognitive function during this preclinical phase is crucial in terms of public health policy.

Non-pharmacological approaches focused on lifestyle factors represent a cost-effective and practical strategy to reducing or slowing age-related cognitive decline. Nutrition is a modifiable lifestyle factors that has been consistently associated with cognition at various levels, including greater adherence to healthy dietary patterns, the intake of specific nutrients, or the consumption of specific dietary antioxidants such as carotenoids.

This is the first cardinal meta-analysis providing evidence on the quantitative measure of the association between carotenoids and cognitive function. "This represents a significant milestone," says Professor James Stringham, PhD. "It demonstrates support akin to global acceptance of the effects."

The meta-analysis identified 9 studies with a total of 4402 nondemented subjects, whose age ranged from 45 to 78 years. Results of the pooled meta-analysis found a significant positive effect of carotenoid intervention on cognitive outcomes. The positive effects of carotenoids on cognitive functions were proven statistically significant.

"MEMORY HEALTH® is unique as it is based on the largest, growing independent scientific evidence in the industry," says Edward Shehab, Managing Partner. "No other formula currently on the market can provide such a strong body of scientific studies that reached their primary outcome, (i.e., showed positive results targeted), hence our motto REAL SCIENCE FOR REAL RESULTS," he added.

"We have a patented formula containing the three dietary carotenoids Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Meso-Zeaxanthin. The meta-analysis indicates that the administration of the carotenoids improves cognitive effects in both older and younger subjects, as well as demented and nondemented subjects. The meta-analysis findings were in agreement with previous narrative reviews indicating that higher dietary intake and blood concentrations of carotenoids are associated with lower risk of age-related cognitive decline, cognitive impairment, and dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

MEMORY HEALTH® is the only brain heath supplement with the exclusive patent on all three dietary carotenoids Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Meso-Zeaxanthin [in combination with Omega-3s DHA and EPA].

On December 17, 2020, MEMORY HEALTH® became the first brain health supplement to receive a United States patent for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative disease [a method for the prevention and treatment of dementia in a human subject]. A similar patent was awarded to MEMORY HEALTH® in the United Kingdom.

The MEMORY HEALTH® formula was scientifically developed and tested in double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials on both demented and nondemented subjects over an 18-month period. The results of these trials were published in the scientific Journal of Alzheimer's disease and showed statistically significant improvements in cognitive function across both demented and nondemented subjects.

The meta-analysis concludes that these results highlight the potential role of carotenoid supplementation in the protection of mental functions even in subjects without cognitive impairment. This is particularly important because the population is aging, and preservation of cognitive function is crucial for individual autonomy and quality of life, even in non-demented subjects.

