A Mile Higher: COOKIES Opens First Colorado Retail Location in Denver

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES is planting roots in the country's oldest recreational cannabis market with the launch of its first Colorado retail location in Denver on Thursday, November 5. The storefront located in Denver's eclectic South Broadway neighborhood features the brand's proprietary and premium genetics and best-selling products. COOKIES is humbled and excited to join the industry-leading Denver cannabis community.

The Denver retail location offers popular COOKIES strains including: Gary Payton, Gelatti, Cheetah Piss, White Runtz, Georgia Pie, and Sticky Buns. COOKIES will also offer heavy-hitting products from the broader COOKIES family of brands: LEMONNADE, RUNTZ and COLLINS AVE. while stocking strains and products from several top-quality Colorado-based brands like Cherry; a buzzworthy and award-winning boutique local grower.

The new store features a grow operation that customers can view through an in-store window. Located at 2057 S. Broadway, the retail storefront is situated among a wide variety of boutiques, music venues, eateries, and arts attractions. The South Broadway neighborhood, affectionately known as SoBo, has exploded into one of the focal points for Denver's music and cultural scenes over the past decade.

COOKIES has offered its strains and products in Colorado dispensaries since May 2020 thanks to their exclusive partnerships with local cultivation operator Veritas Fine Cannabis and local distribution and manufacturing partner, Slang Worldwide.

The COOKIES team, based in California, has been intimately involved with the Colorado expansion since its inception and is proud to partner with a local cultivator whose growing techniques live up to the brand's high standards for product quality and consistency.

Through strategic grower partnerships and brand-owned retail locations, COOKIES strains and products are now available in every legal adult-use market in the U.S. (excluding those markets recently legalized as a result of November 3, 2020 ballot initiatives).

About COOKIES

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and genetics innovativion.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a stable of over 85 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, and vape carts. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

SOURCE COOKIES

Related Links

https://cookiescalifornia.com

