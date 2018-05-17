A Milestone for CFLD Industrial Clusters: The Launch of China's First 6th-generation Fully Flexible AMOLED Production Line

The Visionox (Gu'an) 6th-generation fully flexible AMOLED production line was made possible thanks to Visionox's 22 years of professional experience in R&D of OLED and its mass-production capacity. Pushing the objective of designed productivity, the production line is also able to produce folding display screens and fully flexible display screens, in addition to the existing full-display screens and curved display screens.

According to Dr. Zhang Deqiang, Visionox's President, Visionox was the first manufacturer to develop OLED in China. Boasting more than 3,500 OLED-related patents, it was the first Chinese company to issue international standards for flexible displays. Prior to this, Visionox had taken the lead by introducing the world's first full-screen bendable and flexible AMOLED display, the world's first 180-degree and bi-directional foldable and flexible AMOLED display module with a curvature radius of 3 mm, as well as the world's first arbitrarily folding flexible screen full module.

The Visionox (Gu'an) 6th-generation fully flexible AMOLED project will be put into mass production in the second half of 2018, said Dr. Zhang Dejiang. This is a landmark achievement for China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. (CFLD), a leading New Industry City developer and operator in China, which has been committed to the core strategy of prioritizing industry as well as to introducing quality industries to Gu'an New Industry City for 15 years.

When asked why they pushed for the launch of the project, CFLD executive president Zhao Wei commented that Visionox's predecessor was Tsinghua University's OLED Technology Group, founded in 1996. Over the years, the group has obtained a host of independent intellectual property rights and accumulated a wealth of experience in basic research related to OLED materials and device technology. In addition, the company owns a complete set of technologies for both pilot and mass production. It also has extensive experience in the mass production of products ranging from PMOLED to AMOLED. Introducing this leading project and accelerating the commercialization of the scientific and technological innovation results will boost quality development of the new-type display industrial cluster in Gu'an.

According to Zhao, Gu'an New Industry City has brought together many display companies from across China, including Visionox, BOE, Eternal Material Technology and Yeolight, to name a few. A new-type display industrial cluster, valued over RMB 100 billion, has begun to take shape.

"In order to promote collaborative R&D among enterprises, Gu'an will be developed into a national production base for AMOLED panels and display modules, as well as a demonstration base for strategic emerging industries (new-type display) in Hebei Province," said Zhao Wei.

CFLD is currently placing greater focus on 10 industries, including electronic information, high-end devices, new-energy vehicles, and aerospace. As of today, by providing industry research, industry planning, resource pooling, carrier construction and full-process services, nearly 100 industrial clusters have been built to provide comprehensive solutions for regional industrial development, promote high concentration of industry chains' core links, and drive quality and sustainable development of the regional economy.

