A Milestone Moment: Protein Bar & Kitchen Secures First-Ever Signed Franchise Agreement

As Better-For-You Dining Trends Rapidly Grow, Seasoned Franchisee Claims His Stake in Fast Casual's Franchise Opportunity

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The better-for-you, fast casual restaurant brand, Protein Bar & Kitchen, celebrates a milestone for the company with its first-ever multi-unit franchise agreement which will bring the brand to Northwest Indiana through an initial location in Crown Point. News of this signed agreement further validates the rapid growth of better-for-you food concepts. According to the 2024 IFA Economic Outlook Report, the number of franchise establishments in the QSR industry are forecasted to increase by 2.2% this year and the economic output is expected to reach $301B. With this impressive projected growth, Protein Bar & Kitchen is seeing an increased interest in its franchise opportunity from aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

Courtesy: Protein Bar & Kitchen. Photo of one of Protein Bar & Kitchen's downtown Chicago locations.

The location in Crown Point is located at 122 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 and slated to open in July of this year. The location will also feature the brand's first drive-through experience – marking the next step in the brand's evolution in providing convenient and on-the-go food and beverages for customers.

Expanding Protein Bar & Kitchen's footprint is a seasoned multi-brand and multi-unit restaurant franchisee. With a long-standing history in the restaurant industry with leading brands, the Protein Bar & Kitchen leadership team believes this franchisee is the ideal candidate for the brand with ample years of experience in the space. In addition to experience in the restaurant industry, Protein Bar & Kitchen invites those with a passion for accessible healthy eating options and involvement in the franchise industry to join its growing system.

"As consumer demand continues to rise for protein-packed, healthy meal options, we are excited to welcome our very first franchisee to Protein Bar & Kitchen," said Jeff Drake, CEO. "The all-day power of protein is growing in popularity, and as we grow our footprint across the nation, we look forward to bringing PBK to Crown Point."

Protein Bar & Kitchen began strategic franchising efforts with their refined store prototype that offers a smaller footprint along with a seamless dine-in, carry-out, delivery, mobile app + online ordering and catering customer experience. With a leadership team that has a collective 90+ years of experience, Protein Bar & Kitchen has positioned itself as an emerging leader in the space. However, it is more than a better-for-you fast casual concept – Protein Bar & Kitchen is an active lifestyle brand that extends far outside its four walls.

As pioneers in the fast casual better-for-you space, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to own the category and remain at the forefront of protein-packed culinary innovation. The brand has developed its menu with 15+ protein options for every body, and a set of rotating flavors and ingredients across all dayparts to keep the menu fresh and exciting.

As a result, year-over-year Chicago store sales were up 27%, as well as continued suburban growth with a sales increase of 17% in 2023. As consumers continue to prioritize healthy options, Protein Bar & Kitchen stakes its claim as the restaurant of choice for unique and flavorful protein shakes, smoothies and food with new menu innovations and limited-time-offers set to debut throughout 2024.

Protein Bar & Kitchen is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand delivers exceptional food and made-to-order beverages in a minimally complex environment leading to smaller real estate footprints and reduced buildout costs with nearly $1.385 Million average annual revenue*.

For more information on Protein Bar & Kitchen franchise opportunities, visit https://www.theproteinbar.com/franchise/

*This figure is the average gross restaurant sales in 2023 for four traditional locations open for the entire year, excluding non-traditional locations and central business district locations ($1,385,000). This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise; it is for informational purposes only.

ABOUT PROTEIN BAR & KITCHEN

Considered a pioneer of the better-for-you, protein-focused fast casual concepts, Protein Bar & Kitchen's roots go back to 2009, where a big idea was launched out of a small storefront in downtown Chicago. Frustrated by a lack of dining options catering to a vital, active lifestyle founder, Matt Matros, had a vision that instead of fast food, he would serve "fast fuel" -- delicious, nutritious, protein packed shakes. The menu was later expanded to include a full selection of high protein salads, wraps, and bowls customizable for all diets – something for every BODY. Fifteen years later, Protein Bar & Kitchen continues to innovate with new protein-packed delicious shakes and menu items and is on its way to opening numerous locations through the franchise model. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.theproteinbar.com/franchise/.

