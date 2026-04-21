A Milestone: The Lash Lounge Opens First Co-Branded Location with Frenchies Modern Nail Care in Ventura

Local Husband-and-Wife Team Expand Their Beauty Portfolio with Second Head to Toe Brands Concept

VENTURA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the beauty industry projected to surpass $100B in revenue in 2026, The Lash Lounge, a premier eyelash salon franchise, is capitalizing on this momentum with the opening of a new location in Ventura, California. The salon is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Kristina and Bryan Johnsen, experienced multi-unit franchisees within Head to Toe Brands, a portfolio of beauty and wellness concepts that includes Bishops Cuts/Color, Delta Crown, and Frenchies Modern Nail Care.

Bryan and Kristina Johnsen, Co-owners of The Lash Lounge in Ventura, California.

The couple's franchise journey began with becoming owners of Frenchies in Ventura in 2022, and then they opened a second studio in Santa Barbara in 2025. Located adjacent to the Johnsens' Frenchies studio, The Lash Lounge salon marks the platform company's first co-branded location, pairing two Head to Toe Brands concepts. Their continued expansion reflects both their confidence in the Head to Toe Brands system and their shared passion for delivering high-quality, feel-good beauty services.

"Kristina and I have loved our experience with Frenchies, and we're excited to expand our portfolio with another concept under Head to Toe Brands," said Bryan Johnsen, co-owner of The Lash Lounge in Ventura. "When we were introduced to The Lash Lounge, it immediately caught our attention. Its focus on natural-looking results, elevated service, and extensive training mirrors the standards and guest experience we've built at our Frenchies studios, making it a natural fit for our next step."

Franchisee Background

Kristina's career spans roles as a stylist, extension specialist, and makeup artist, including time with Rocco Altobelli Salons and Warpaint International, where she gained hands-on experience in both artistry and business operations.

Today, Kristina leads the day-to-day operations and serves as the face of the business, focusing on guest relationships, team development, and community engagement.

Bryan, who has a background in engineering and currently serves as a chief operating officer in the distribution industry, supports the business behind the scenes with financial oversight, operations, and strategic growth.

Together, the Johnsens have built their business under the philosophy of "Feel Good Beauty," centered on helping guests look and feel their best while creating a positive, empowering workplace culture.

"Kristina and Bryan exemplify the passion, professionalism, and community focus we look for in our franchise owners," said Meg Roberts, CEO of Head to Toe Brands. "They are trusted members of the Head to Toe Brands family and have achieved great success with their Frenchies locations through their dedication to providing an elevated guest experience and creating a positive team culture. We're excited to see them bring the same level of excellence to The Lash Lounge."

The Lash Lounge currently has 129 locations across 31 states, with continued growth driven by its emphasis on cleanliness, consistency, and a supportive franchise system. The brand's differentiated approach to eyelash services and commitment to both guest and team member experience has positioned it for continued expansion.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with The Lash Lounge, visit franchise.thelashlounge.com.

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon franchise, specializing in custom eyelash extensions, lash lifts, tinting, threading and more, with nearly 130 salons across the United States. Founded in 2006 by industry pioneer, Anna Phillips, the company attracts top stylist talent, who complete the brand's proprietary training program to earn Lash Lounge certification. The curriculum centers around Phillip's exclusive lash design technique, developed with respect for the safety, artistry and craft of lashing, while honoring and elevating every woman's unique natural beauty. A luxurious and relaxing escape, The Lash Lounge simplifies beauty routines and helps guests face the world with confidence. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit franchise.thelashlounge.com.

About Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands was formed by global investment firm, The Riverside Company, to provide the knowledge, support and guidance to ignite the growth of franchised brands in the beauty and wellness industry. HTT includes the category leaders The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color and Delta Crown Extensions.

SOURCE The Lash Lounge