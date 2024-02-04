A Million-Dollar Airdrop Event for Celebrating Live4Well's first 150,000 Users Downloads In the First Month of launching.

News provided by

GYMetaverse

04 Feb, 2024, 22:00 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMetaverse, a leader in sports technology based in Hong Kong, is poised to make headlines in the Web3 sector. In a grand gesture to commemorate the remarkable achievement of 150,000 downloads for its advanced Web3.0 health management application with the revolutionary concept of "Sportive Income", Live4Well, the company is initiating a million-dollar airdrop event of its utility token, $LV. This exclusive event is available to users who register on the platform by March 15, with the official launch of the $LV token expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. In conjunction with this, the platform's bespoke non-fungible token (NFT), "Vitizen", and an additional token, $VI, are in the pipeline, with their respective launches set for March and September.

Continue Reading

The launch of this million-dollar airdrop has garnered significant interest from investors round the world, who are currently in discussions regarding substantial investments in the platform's utility token $LV. Details about these investment discussions will be made public in due course.

With its application downloads surpassing 150,000, Live4Well has demonstrated the effectiveness of blockchain technology in providing a secure, decentralized, and user-friendly health management service. Since its release in the last quarter of the previous year, the application has attracted a large following among health-conscious individuals on both the App Store and Google Play, with a significant 70% of its users coming from various international regions.

Live4Well employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence and motion capture technology to offer an experience akin to that of a personal fitness trainer, allowing for the precise monitoring and enhancement of workout postures. Through its "Sweat and Earn" program, the platform rewards users with $LV tokens for participating in physical activities via the app. These tokens are the utility backbone of the platform, enabling users to redeem their earned Sweat Points for a host of rewards, including access to sports courses, professional seminars, and more, effectively connecting the realm of fitness with the innovative Web3.0 ecosystem.

The upcoming month will see the introduction of "Vitizen," the platform's NFT membership, which fuses fitness with interactive entertainment. Users will have the opportunity to accumulate $LV tokens through gamified fitness challenges while also fulfilling their health and fitness objectives. Beyond the virtual benefits, "Vitizen" NFT holders will gain entry to a network of over 200 premier fitness facilities throughout Hong Kong, thereby enriching their physical training experience.

Live4Well's revolutionary health management concept, which was unveiled at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai and Token2049 in Singapore, has captured the interest of the Web3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT industries. The impetus for home fitness solutions has been identified by Middle Eastern investors as a novel and marketable concept, prompting a keen interest in the utility token $LV.

For additional details on Live4Well and its integration of virtual reality technology to introduce a new economic model within the fitness sector, please visit the official website: https://www.live4well.io/

SOURCE GYMetaverse

Also from this source

Live4Well Brings "Sportive Income" to the Global Stage, Announcing Expansion Across Asia at Dubai Future Blockchain Summit

Live4Well Brings "Sportive Income" to the Global Stage, Announcing Expansion Across Asia at Dubai Future Blockchain Summit

Live4Well, Asia's premier health management platform invested by GYMetaverse, made a global splash at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai,...
GYMetaverse Invests HKD 100 Million to Revolutionize Health Management Platform - Live4Well with NFT Membership and Sweat and Earn Incentives

GYMetaverse Invests HKD 100 Million to Revolutionize Health Management Platform - Live4Well with NFT Membership and Sweat and Earn Incentives

GYMetaverse, a Web3.0 wellness company headquartered in Hong Kong, announces a ground-breaking HKD 100 million investment to expand its innovative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.