A Minimalist Accessory for the Digital Nomad The Laptop Strap™ is "a Camera Strap for your Laptop"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital nomad, inventor, and award-winning poet Todd Boss launches The Laptop Strap , a patent-pending adhesive accessory that turns your laptop into a wearable device. The Laptop Strap makes it easy to throw your laptop over your shoulder and stay on-the-go without excess baggage, like a camera strap.

The Laptop Strap is ideal for the growing mobile workforce and gig economy. The industrial adhesive allows any remote workers, students and others to avoid managing bulky bags between offices, classrooms, co-working spaces, and cafés. Inspired by Marie-Kondo-style trends, The Laptop Strap is minimally designed.

Like a camera strap, The Laptop Strap is positioned to disrupt consumer electronics categories like laptop cases, sleeves, and bags, just as Pop Sockets changed how consumers manage their phones.

"In 2018, I sold all my possessions and quit my lease to become a two-suitcase nomad, and I needed a carry solution as flexible as I was," says Todd Boss, Inventor and founder of Free Agent Outfitters. "Three years since inception, I've since circled the globe on a series of 30 house-sits with my laptop securely by my side. The Laptop Strap is perfect for this new post-pandemic gig-driven remote-work economy."

Lab pull-tested to 110 pounds, it can be mixed-and-matched with straps, sleeves, and cases to suit any style and removed without residue. It's available in three sizes and two styles—heather gray nylon and pebbled black vegan leather—with more styles to come, for select Mac, Chromebook and Surface devices. Prices start at $39.99. Climate Neutral certification is in progress. Product is ready to ship and available now at www.thelaptopstrap.com and on Amazon .

Currently based in Long Beach, California, founder Todd Boss is the inventor and poet who designed The Laptop Strap. The Laptop Strap was designed with major support from Portland Ore.-based Cera Crockett (Devise PDX) and London-based Rock Galpin (Rock Galpin Designs). It is being manufactured in China by custom case-design and manufacturing firm Tetrafab of Indianapolis. Photos by Sara Jordan of Austin. Minneapolis-based Kick did the branding.

