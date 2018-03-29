A Modern David and Goliath Story: Conservative Voice Project Launches Social Platform to Promote Privacy, Autonomy, and Liberty

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two friends from Portland, Oregon have decided to take on Facebook. They've launched a Kickstarter campaign seeking funds to create a new social platform built upon conservative principles—namely Privacy, Autonomy, and Liberty. Their platform (not yet named) will never collect or monetize private data, likes, or online interactions. There are no creepy advertisements based on your browsing history, and they promise that you'll be in complete control of your entire social experience. There's even a subscription option so that you can have an Ad-Free social life—Imagine that!

The Conservative Voice Project - a social platform built upon conservative principles. Mayor Rodgers and John Marr

Who are these guys? John Marr is leading the design and development of the platform. He's worked in the innovation space with the world's top brands and has personally created multiple mobile applications that have reached number one globally. Mayor Rodgers is heading up partnerships and special content creation. He's an entrepreneur with fifteen years' experience in socially focused enterprises. These guys have been close friends for twenty years.

Can they make it happen? They're hopeful, but like David standing before Goliath, they look like meager competition.

What's motivated them to take so daring a stance? Well, their own experiences. As people of conservative persuasion, they've felt constantly hindered from sharing their thoughts and feelings in the current social environment, a world founded on decidedly liberal principles. This painfully awkward sense of not feeling at home in the current social world led them to wonder if they were alone, or if others felt the same way. So, they created a survey and circulated it among their conservative friends. The results were simply shocking.

90% of those surveyed feel that social media is dominated by a liberal agenda.

75% feel unable to share their conservative views on social media.

63% feel forced to accept or allow opposing opinions in their social feeds without being able to respond with their own point of view.

66% feel judged, bullied, or mistreated when they do share their opinions.

And 78% wish there was a social media option that would allow them to freely express their conservative views, and to learn from the conservative views and interests of others.

John Marr and Mayor Rodgers are answering that call... or at least, they're hoping to.

The stone is in the sling.

Check out their Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1078962811/conservative-voice-project.

