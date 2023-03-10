A Monumental Step Forward for Upper Vista Welland as Ministry of Labour Lifts Stop Work Order

Good News for Welland Condominium Construction Site Progress

WELLAND, Ontario, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a monumental step forward on the Upper Vista Welland construction site yesterday March 8, 2023, at 3:47 pm when the Ministry of Labour (MOL) officially lifted their stop work order which now allows Evertrust Development's team access to the site once again.

After partial structural damage incidents that occurred Feb 18 and 25, 2023 in the south portion of the building, a full MOL investigation began with directives that shut down all access to the 350 Prince Charles Drive South location for the construction and engineering personnel.

Some access was regained as the team successfully submitted an application for a partial demolition permit to the City of Welland which was granted on March 2, 2023. This was part of the process outlined in the Ontario Building Code Act to satisfy all the requirements of remedying the building.

With this significant new development of the stop work order being lifted, crews can now complete a full remediation of all hazards on site. Once safety issues are satisfied the full team of general workers and engineers will be permitted to return, continue their assessments and move towards the goal of rebuilding and getting the project back on track.

The Project Manager on site called this development "a huge step forward" and an engineering letter has stated the building in its current state is safe and stable.

As the full MOL investigation continues, the team at Evertrust Developments continue to work closely with all officials and the City of Welland and are thrilled to receive this much anticipated news and take the next steps in moving forward towards the completion of Upper Vista Welland.

