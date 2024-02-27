A More Just America Launches

Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Launch Organization Dedicated to Criminal Justice

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A More Just America, a new 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to restorative justice and prioritizing the welfare and safety of vulnerable communities and military veterans within the criminal justice system, officially launched earlier this month. Founded by a former U.S. Army sniper and fully staffed by formerly incarcerated individuals, they advocate for policies that ensure equity and fairness in all communities regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, political ideology, or socio-economic status. They proudly announced their launch at an event organized in partnership with Dream.Org, Arizonans For Transparency and Accountability in Corrections (ATAC), Steven George Law, FAMM, and the American Conservative Union (ACU), among others.

Every year in the United States 9.7 million people are released from prisons and jails , and in the United States we have a 70% recidivism rate within five years. The full human cost of a system with such widespread failures cannot be fully captured, but estimates place it at $182 billion annually . Improving such a wholly failing criminal justice system requires severing criminal justice policies from partisan politics while working to build a cooperative, collaborative, and balanced approach.

"The criminal justice system doesn't belong to politicians. It belongs to all of us" said Founder of A More Just America Chris Stevens."Only by adopting data-driven policies rather than extreme ideological positions will we lower recidivism rates."

Through grassroots organizing, advocacy campaigns, public demonstrations, and collaboration with other organizations, A More Just America strives to mobilize communities and generate public support for reform. Policies must be made by amplifying the voices of those directly affected by the system and advocating for the passage of laws that can affect positive change. This can be accomplished through active engagement with policymakers, legislative bodies, and key stakeholders who can influence the development and implementation of impactful reforms.

"All of this cannot be done without an intentional focus on educating the public on matters of criminal justice" said the Director of Education Fund Dr. Clover Perez. "We work to raise awareness about the flaws within the current criminal justice system, including issues such as mass incarceration, public safety, racial disparities, and the need for rehabilitation and restorative justice approaches."

Our criminal justice system can use data-driven policies and practices to further reduce recidivism, and promote accountability, rehabilitation, and prosperity for all. This can all be done while making the communities and the people within them safer while reducing the footprint of the criminal justice system. Led by people who have lived experience inside the criminal justice system, A More Just America believes the system can ensure accountability for wrongdoing and enhance safety through a balance between proactive crime prevention and rehabilitation.

A More Just America is a newly established organization committed to advocating for the welfare and safety of military veterans and vulnerable communities within the criminal justice system. The organization supports policies and initiatives focused on accountability, public safety, humane sentencing, and economic stability. Through a dedication to evidence-based practices, A More Just America seeks to bring about positive change in the pursuit of justice and fairness.

A More Just America are optimists, knowing that we already have solutions to the greatest obstacles to safer, healthier, and more prosperous communities. Our job is to amplify those solutions in the most effective, compelling, informative, and engaging way possible.

