A More Sustainable Towel Solution for the Hospitality Industry Now Offered from Direct Textile Store

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry has had to rely on cotton towels and other products that must be replaced very often due to wear from heavy use and commercial laundering. Direct Textile Store is now offering the Still Water Linens Turkish Towel line that is addressing the need for more sustainable cotton towels at a comparable price point to other luxury towels.

These luxury Turkish cotton towels are more plush, stronger, and longer lasting than regular towels due to the long, flat, woven fibers of their 100% premium Turkish cotton and special manufacturing processes. As stated from John Lee, President of Direct Textile Store, "This allows our towels to be more sustainable while maintaining luxury level softness wash after wash." These Turkish cotton towels are more durable and longer lasting than typical cotton, lasting as much as twice as many washes in commercial laundries. The long fibers open up during washing, so the towels look and feel softer wash after wash. Additionally, these Turkish towels are naturally antibacterial as they are more absorbent and dry up to 30% faster than regular cotton towels. The product line includes a variety of different styles and colors and are available in bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and robes.

Direct Textile Store is a leading US wholesale textile and linen supplier. They supply towels, sheets, bedding, table linens, uniforms and other textiles to hotels, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and restaurants. Their efficient supply chain and robust ecommerce platform allows them to offer low wholesale pricing on high quality products every day.

