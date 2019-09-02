A Mother's Devastating Loss Starts a Movement

BALTIMORE, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After Julie Odar's water broke at 16 weeks (Preterm Premature Rupture of

Membranes or PPROM), doctors advised that nothing could be done to safely continue the pregnancy. Against all odds, Julie managed to stay pregnant for 17 days before learning that her child had passed away; Julie delivered baby Coral Francesca soon thereafter.

In the wake of their loss, Julie and her husband Yhadird established Making Waves for Coral LLC to empower and comfort families experiencing PPROM. The organization partnered with The PPROM Foundation to raise awareness and funds for research and family support initiatives. Together, Making Waves for Coral and The PPROM Foundation are proud to be official Charity Partners of the Baltimore Running Festival on October 19, 2019.

"The PPROM diagnosis turned my strong, confident wife into an anxious mess. It was the structure of the PPROM Regimen that gave us hope and a sense of control in a situation that made us feel so helpless," says Yhadird.

"After losing Coral, I knew I had to share her story. Comforting and empowering other moms has become a huge part of my healing." says Julie. "I want PPROM mommas to know you are not alone."

An estimated 140,000 women in the U.S. experience PPROM annually. PPROM is a serious pregnancy complication and the leading identifiable cause of premature birth. PPROM can occur as early as the first trimester of pregnancy. If a mother doesn't develop an infection, it may be possible for the pregnancy to continue under the supervision of a Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist.

Know the symptoms of PPROM in pregnancy:

 A gush of fluid from the vagina

 Persistent sense of fluids leaking or feeling of wetness on the underwear

 Watery or blood-tinged discharge

 Low amniotic fluid on ultrasound

If you are pregnant with symptoms of PPROM, contact your medical provider immediately. The PPROM Foundation provides resources and support for diagnosed with PPROM in pregnancy and beyond. The PPROM Foundation provides patient and provider resources and manages a patient registry. For more information contact support@aapprom.org or visit www.aapprom.org.

SOURCE The PPROM Foundation

