A Mother's Dying Wish - A Daughter's Heartfelt Promise - Daughter Gives Her Dying Mother Her Wish and Gets Her Writings Published

In her new book, What is Love, Pauli Rose Libsohn chronicles her parents 60 year love affair, the secret writings that made that love so strong, and the promise to tell the world their story.

The story behind What is Love had its beginnings in the 1930's at the beach in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY. A true-life narrative of a love affair that encompasses over 60 years, beginning with a 12 year old girl named Mitzi, who fell in love at first sight with David, the handsome lifeguard, and her years pursuing him. It tells a captivating tale of emotions, desire, and a bond never broken between a man and a woman, a husband and wife, and a promise kept by a daughter.

A story of incredible odds, Mitzi and David succeed through inner strength and perseverance of a love so strong that it overcame all obstacles. The compelling story of their life-long passion and a love confirmed and reconfirmed throughout the years. A story of romance and commitment, which in today's world is almost non-existent. The message of love and the question – What is love?

The author of What is Love is the daughter of Mitzi and David, Pauli Rose Libsohn, who has written an enthralling and fascinating biography about a fairytale that DID come true.

Pauli Rose has published 5 other books based on her mother's writings - Immortal Kisses – Confessions of a Poet, Songs of You: A Postscript, Silhouettes: Literary Passageways, My Mother and Shakespeare: A Daughter's Journey and her new book, Messages of Love Remembered , based on the poetry and writings of her talented mother Mitzi, that tells the story of their love, the bond that was never broken and Pauli Rose's promise to tell the story of love to the world.

