A Murder in Augusta? Novelist Nathan Edmondson Premiers New Crime Thriller THE MASTER

PARK CITY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Novel of Golf and Death."

Fans of suspense, intrigue and golf are in for a treat as acclaimed author Nathan Edmondson announces the release of his latest page-turner THE MASTER from Palmetto Publishing and Meridian Imprints.

The Master Cover Nathan Edmondson

In THE MASTER, Edmondson crafts a tale of suspense that grabs readers from the first page. Set against the backdrop of the Masters tournament in Augusta, GA, the novel follows a young virtuoso golfer competing in the tournament while embroiled in the investigation around the death of his caddy.

Link to the book Press Kit here: https://www.nathanedmondson.com/the-master

From the book:

Augusta, Georgia is host to the most prestigious sporting event in the world. Every April, Augusta's tournament invites the greatest golfers into the heart of the South to compete for the coveted green jacket. It is a "Tradition Unlike Any Other." Especially when, on the eve of the opening rounds, a body is found swinging over the 12th green - at the infamous Amen Corner.

Young South Africa virtuoso Jonni Lombard arrives to Georgia to discover that his caddie Willy Sharpe is dead. Local Detective Ryals Hall works with local and international authorities to uncover the twisted and complex crime that leads to the apparent suicide of Jonni's caddie, all while Jonni competes in the world's most deceptive, challenging and historic golf tournament.

The Master is a crime novel, woven with international intrigue that celebrates the history and legacy of the greatest game of golf in the world.

"This is a book born of appreciation for the greatest course and tournament in golf," said Edmondson. "Augusta is my hometown, and this takes the reader on an unexpected trip through the most unique week in sports."

Edmondson releases THE MASTER as part of a three-book deal through Meridian Imprints and Palmetto Publishing. In this novel, Edmondson tackles new subject matter, setting and style. Edmondson has previously worked in literature, comics and film and television.

The Master is available for purchase April 8 from all major retailers, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. For more information about the book and the author, visit nathanedmondson.com/the-master.

Nathan Edmondson is the writer of many hit graphic novels, the ghostwriter and writing coach of major international publications. He works in Africa, developing wildlife protection capabilities and in the United States in the security industry. He lives in Park City where he raises his children far from his homes state of Georgia, but with as much southern heritage as possible.

