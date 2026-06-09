A National Law Firm Redesigned Its Website with 28% More Time on Site -- Here's How: A Study by Digital Silk

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a nationally recognized litigation firm, a website that feels outdated does more than hurt aesthetics — it undermines the credibility that clients and referral partners expect before making contact. That was the position Frantz Law Group found itself in before embarking on a full digital overhaul. The firm's existing site struggled to reflect its authority across personal injury, mass tort, and corporate litigation practice areas, and low engagement rates pointed to deeper issues with user experience and content discoverability. Compounding the challenge was a heavy dependence on paid media to drive inquiries, the result of weak organic performance and multilingual SEO limitations that left Spanish-speaking audiences largely unreached. A full redesign was necessary, but so was protecting the SEO equity the firm had built over time — a risk that derails many large-scale migrations. Digital Silk, an award-winning web design agency focused on growing brands online, was brought in to deliver both. Firms looking to modernize their digital presence can request a quote from Digital Silk directly.

A Redesign Built Around Authority, Engagement, and Organic Growth

The scope of the project extended well beyond a visual refresh. Digital Silk delivered a full website redesign and brand refinement for Frantz Law Group, with conversion-focused UX and information architecture designed to support multiple audience journeys across the firm's core practice areas. A mobile-first approach was applied throughout, with accessibility improvements and a scalable blog and media center framework built to support long-term SEO growth.

Custom WordPress development gave the firm a flexible, scalable CMS that the internal team could manage independently, while HubSpot CRM integration continuity ensured that existing lead capture and client management workflows were preserved without disruption. The redesign also introduced a multilingual SEO framework targeting Spanish-language indexing and discoverability, opening a new acquisition channel for a significant segment of the firm's prospective client base.

Protecting SEO Equity Through a High-Stakes Migration

One of the most technically demanding aspects of the project was executing a full website migration without sacrificing the organic rankings Frantz Law Group had accumulated. An SEO-driven migration strategy was developed and implemented alongside a comprehensive redirect plan, ensuring that existing content authority was carried forward into the new site architecture rather than lost in transition.

This approach reflects a growing demand Digital Silk is observing across service-based industries, where clients increasingly prioritize SEO-preserving redesigns during large-scale migrations. For law firms in particular, where organic search visibility directly influences lead volume, protecting rankings during a site overhaul is as strategically important as the redesign itself.

Results Across Engagement Quality and Time on Site

Comparing the period from March 25, 2026 through May 7, 2026 against the previous equivalent period, the redesigned website delivered the following improvements:

+8.07% increase in engagement rate across the site +28.73% increase in average engagement time per session +19.96% increase in average engagement time per active user

These results indicate that visitors arriving at the new Frantz Law Group website are spending meaningfully more time engaging with content and navigating through the firm's service areas, a strong early signal of improved UX performance and content relevance. SEO equity was successfully preserved throughout the migration, with no significant loss in organic rankings during the transition period.

Building a Digital Presence That Supports Both Trust and Lead Generation

"Professional service firms are increasingly recognizing that their website must function as both a trust-building platform and a performance-driven lead generation tool, especially in highly competitive industries like legal services," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP at Digital Silk.

The legal industry presents a specific set of digital challenges that the Frantz Law Group engagement illustrates clearly. Prospective clients evaluating litigation firms are making high-stakes decisions, and a website that fails to communicate credibility, navigate clearly, or surface relevant practice area content quickly can lose those visitors before a conversion opportunity develops. The redesign addressed each of these gaps while simultaneously reducing the firm's dependence on paid media by strengthening the organic and multilingual foundation underpinning its digital presence.

A Scalable Foundation for Long-Term Digital Growth

The project positions Frantz Law Group for continued organic growth through a scalable content infrastructure that supports ongoing SEO development across both English and Spanish-language audiences. The blog and media center framework provides a structured pathway for content marketing expansion, while the custom CMS gives the firm's internal team the tools to manage and grow the site without ongoing development dependency.

"A successful redesign goes beyond aesthetics. Preserving SEO authority, improving user engagement, and creating clear conversion pathways are essential for long-term digital growth and lead generation success," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP at Digital Silk.

As client demand continues to grow for websites that support both organic SEO and paid media strategies simultaneously, the Frantz Law Group engagement demonstrates how a structured, technically rigorous approach to redesign can deliver meaningful performance improvements while protecting the digital assets a firm has built over time.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement. Organizations looking to modernize their digital presence can request a quote from Digital Silk directly.

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SOURCE Digital Silk