A National Mortgage Bank Continues to Grow and Fulfill Its Mission

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At US Mortgage Corporation, they are doubling down on their Mission that 'Everyone Deserves a Roof Over Their Head' by strategically growing their National footprint with talented Loan Officers and Branch Managers across the country that they can invest in.

With that in mind, they recently announced the promotion of Michael Veli to VP of Strategic Growth. Mike will spearhead their growth and since June, he has built a robust team to help connect with Loan Officers that they can grow with together.

Announcement of Mike Veli to VP of Strategic Growth

"I am thrilled to work directly with Mike on shaping the future growth of our company. We have a saying inside the company that 'We Are Big Enough to Matter, Yet Small Enough to Care', it's how we built our business and aligns with our core values of 'Empowering Others' and 'Seeking Longevity'. – Scott A. Milner, President – Watch Clip Here

"I'm very excited to head up Strategic Growth for US Mortgage. As a former Branch Manager for the company and with over 20 years of Mortgage Industry experience, my background gives me a unique understanding of what it takes for Loan Officers to grow and how to do it. I firmly believe in our company, culture, and core values, so taking on this role seemed like a natural fit. I look forward to growing our national footprint and expanding our Mission." - Mike Veli

If you are curious about how they are growing and want to learn more about growing with them, please reach out directly to Mike at [email protected] or # 516-532-5906.

Founded in 1994, US Mortgage Corporation is a Direct Lender with offices around the country and is a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac direct seller and Servicer. www.usmortgage.com

Media contact:

Ian Klein

[email protected]

631.750.0526

SOURCE US Mortgage Corporation