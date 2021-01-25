A Natural Approach to Children's Dental Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian brand Oral Science has been making a splash over the last year as it's aggressively amped up its B2C offerings. Previously, the company focused on a B2B market that consisted of dentists, dental hygienists, and pharmacists within the company's home country. In 2020, the organization decided to chase after a much larger international consumer market.

Since then, it's made major inroads into the U.S. and e-commerce spaces, offering a variety of different dental hygiene products to its growing customer base in the process. In the past, the brand has been associated with more serious oral health concerns. In fact, in the brand's own words, it's primarily focused on enhancing "patients' experience and loyalty by creating optimal and more predictable clinical outcomes for the management of high-risk caries, oral lesions, periodontitis and xerostomia."

While that may be a mouthful, it doesn't mean existing dental issues are Oral Science's only focus. The brand is also concerned with creating healthy teeth, gums, and overall oral health for all and sundry — including children. Specifically, the brand has created X-Pur CariØ Junior, a zero cavity children's toothpaste that is a one-of-a-kind product. The oral concoction is fluoride-free, sodium lauryl sulfate-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free.

In addition, 25% of the toothpaste is made with natural xylitol, giving it a unique power to reduce cariogenic bacteria and lesions in the oral cavity. The brand claims that using the toothpaste leads to 60% fewer cavities than normal fluoride alternatives. As if that wasn't enough, the substance is also free of plastic particles (i.e., it's sustainable) and comes in a delicious bubble gum flavor.

X-Pur CariØ Junior is just another example of how Oral Science is rapidly coming to dominate the international oral health market. With continued expansion plans already in motion, it likely won't be long before the brand has managed to land its products on sinks and in medicine cabinets across the globe.

About Oral Science: Oral Science is a Canadian company that has defined the oral hygiene market north of the border for more than fifteen years. Its product repertoire includes oral rinses, toothpastes, and even a remarkable cold and flu prevention spray. Many of the company's products include its signature all-natural bioflavonoid compound Citrox®. Recently, the brand has been ambitiously expanding out of its home country through both online and brick-and-mortar sales and marketing strategies.

