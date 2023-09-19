A NeverEnding Color Story

Jandy® Introduces Innovative NEW Infinite WaterColors LED Lighting Lineup

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jandy is giving pool owners a whole new way to customize their pools with an unlimited choice of colors when it comes to their pool lighting. The NEW Jandy Infinite WaterColors™ LED Lights offer all the colors of the rainbow and more.

With Jandy Infinite WaterColors Lights your pool lighting options are endless.
Unlike conventional color pool lights that only provide a handful of primary colors, the Infinite lights provide a full selection of shades along with 10 traditional pre-set colors and five light shows. Plus, Jandy revolutionizes the way color lighting works by eliminating color "cycling" with new technology that allows for instant color change—either through the iAquaLink® app or by simply asking Alexa aloud.

The Jandy Infinite lights also introduce another first for the industry with advanced dimming capabilities that enable control of how bright pool lighting is without sacrificing visibility.

"Jandy's Infinite WaterColors LED Lights set a new standard of lighting for the swimming pool industry," said Megan Helms, product manager of lighting and water features. "We're giving pool owners more ways to personalize their pools with the ability to pick any color they can imagine; it's a level of customization that was previously unavailable. The possibilities are endless."

Further enhancing the backyard experience, Jandy Infinite lights come with cutting-edge color zoning technology which allows for the creation of custom color schemes. The lights can be grouped into four separate zones with each illuminated by a different color.

The Jandy Infinite WaterColors LED Lights are available in both niched and nicheless models are compatible with Jandy AquaLink® RS automation systems for convenient operation through the iAquaLink app.

As always, the Infinite Lighting lineup is part of Fluidra's Trade Series Exclusive Policy which prohibits the sale of all Jandy equipment online. They are for sale only by brick-and-mortar dealers and are not available for resale on the Internet. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information or visit Jandy.com.

About Fluidra
Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, CMP®, Taylor, S.R.Smith® and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

