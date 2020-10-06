A New & Improved DesignContest.com Goes Live

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignContest.com has built a reputation for being the first freelance platform to connect businesses with designers to produce high quality designs. Since 2003 over 10,000 companies have used DesignContest® for their design needs. Last week, the company finalized a long-awaited revamp of the platform, DesignContest 2.0, which has been well-received by both clients and designers.

Over the past six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred businesses and entrepreneurs to invest more heavily into their online presence and branding. As customer demand and growth has increased, DesignContest made a strong investment in the platform, customer service, and communication within its worldwide network of trusted design professionals.

The DesignContest 2.0 update includes a faster and more intuitive user experience, allowing customers to quickly create design contests in more than 35 categories. A modernized design and faster load times were also included in the update. In addition, all new and existing customers now have the choice to start a design contest or hire any of DesignContest's 260,000+ professional designers directly. The company has also stepped up client-friendly functionality by offering real-time communication with design professionals on the platform.

Faster connectivity, greater personalization, and a 100% money-back guarantee on design delivery has spurred recent growth on the new version of DesignContest. In fact, DesignContest has experienced double-digit year over year growth and has maintained a 95% customer satisfaction rating.

Company leadership has hinted at new upcoming features to help design agencies and related businesses to create more contests at scale. This new program will help easily match design projects with top designers in the DesignContest network. The company expects this partner program to bring strong benefit to partner channels who cater to small-to-medium sized businesses.

About DesignContest®

Since 2003 DesignContest.com has created over 2 million unique designs and it is the original freelance design platform. DesignContest has hosted more than 10,000 design contests for individuals and companies of all sizes. Their 260,000+ worldwide designers have experience in 35 design categories in all business verticals. The company prides itself on a 95% customer satisfaction rating, its 100% money-back guarantee, and a suite of collaborative tools to ensure success for contest holders and designers.

For more information, please contact: Sharie Voss, 888-906-1888, [email protected]

SOURCE DesignContest