A New 31-Day Devotional Calls Women to Embrace Their "God-Given Identity, Healing, Authority, and Purpose"

Author hopes to help inspire women to "break free from pain, rediscover who they are in Christ, and walk boldly in the calling God placed on their lives"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 31-day devotional is aimed at helping women navigate modern challenges through biblical principles by addressing the intersection of spiritual identity and the practical demands of modern life. The book combines scriptural analysis with personal reflection prompts to guide readers toward spiritual healing and self-acceptance.

“STEPPING into HEAVEN: The Mission of a Blessed Woman Thirty-One Powerful Inspirations” by Solonia E. Wade-Baskins

In "STEPPING into HEAVEN," author Solonia Wade-Baskins explores the power of the Holy Spirit and the importance of the Holy Trinity in shielding the mind, body, and soul from worldly indignities. She invites women to "experience healing from the past, confidence in their God-given identity, authority through Jesus Christ, and boldness to walk in divine purpose." Rooted in Scripture, the devotional works to speak directly to women carrying the weight of life's demands while trying not to lose themselves in the process. Through biblical reflection, heartfelt encouragement, and powerful spiritual truths, Wade-Baskins leads readers on a transformational journey of restoration, renewal, and surrender to God's will.

"Women wear so many hats in so many roles. The question is, when do women ever get time for themselves," asks Wade-Baskins. "Is it OK to set boundaries? The Bible explains that there is a time and season for everything—even a time for women to celebrate themselves."

Drawing from the lives of women in the Bible such as Deborah, Esther, and Rahab, Wade-Baskins reveals how God used women of faith, courage, obedience, and endurance to fulfill His purpose. She hopes her message reminds readers that they are "not overlooked, disqualified, or forgotten. They are chosen, called, and equipped by God." For Wade-Baskins, this message is deeply personal and deeply spiritual. Her own journey of faith was shaped by prayer, perseverance, and the guidance of her late mentor and spiritual leader, Apostle Leonard Rayam, under whose leadership she was ordained. In 2010, she founded the Empowerment Through Christ Prayerline, a longstanding prayer ministry that has spent more than 15 years encouraging, strengthening, and spiritually covering women through faith-filled community and consistent intercession.

"True beauty is pronounced through your relationship with Christ," said Wade-Baskins, "through the love you display to family and loved ones, through the poise you illustrate in an unexpected life hiccup, the peace and joy you embody through faith and complete reliance on your heavenly Father."

"STEPPING into HEAVEN: The Mission of a Blessed Woman Thirty-One Powerful Inspirations"

By Solonia E. Wade-Baskins

ISBN: 9798385054107 (softcover); 9798385054114 (hardcover); 9798385054121 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Solonia E. Wade-Baskins is an author, evangelist, prayer leader, and women's empowerment voice based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is passionate about helping women heal, grow in faith, strengthen their relationship with Christ, and embrace the identity, authority, and purpose God has placed within them. She holds dual master's degrees from Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey, and has dedicated years of ministry to pouring into the lives of women through prayer, teaching, encouragement, and spiritual leadership. In 2010, she founded the Empowerment Through Christ Prayerline, a ministry that has helped cultivate a strong community of women committed to prayer, healing, and transformation. Through her writing and speaking, Wade-Baskins empowers women of all backgrounds to trust God deeply, walk boldly by faith, and live as spiritual daughters of the King. To learn more, please visit http://www.steppingintoheaven.com.

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SOURCE WestBow Press