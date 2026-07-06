How Courage, Community, and Grace Carried Mary Zoller Through Her Battle with Breast Cancer

"Dear Family, Friends, and Prayer Warriors" shares heartfelt reflections on finding God's presence and goodness in life's darkest trials

LONGMONT, Colo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite years of diligence and previous unremarkable mammograms, Mary Zoller found herself facing the diagnosis of aggressive breast cancer in early 2020. Seeking support and spiritual guidance, she emailed her family, friends and prayer group, informing them of her diagnosis and asking for their prayers. She now shares her journey overcoming cancer and other hardships with the support of her community and the grace of God in her new book "Dear Family, Friends, and Prayer Warriors: Writings of a journey through cancer."

“Dear Family, Friends, and Prayer Warriors: Writings of a journey through cancer” By Mary Zoller

Written in the form of heartfelt reflections, journal entries, and messages originally shared with her support network of family, friends, and fellow believers. The book serves both as a record of her fight and as a testimony of her enduring faith. Each entry balances raw honesty about her medical struggles with affirmations of trust in God's presence and sovereignty.

Zoller's cancer journey was marked by countless medical challenges, including an invasive surgery, extensive rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and the exhausting cycle of treatments and recovery. She endured the physical toll of pain, weakness, and fatigue that came with battling a relentless disease, often describing days when simply getting out of bed felt impossible. Doctor visits, hospital stays and the uncertainty of test results became a regular part of life. Yet through each stage, Zoller remains transparent about the difficulties while leaning on her faith and her community.

"I didn't choose this path, but I have learned to trust that God can bring purpose even out of suffering," Zoller said. "Each day became an opportunity to see his grace at work, to lean on his promises, and to share with others the hope that has sustained me. My prayer is that my journey will help and encourage others facing difficult situations of their own."

"Dear Family, Friends, and Prayer Warriors: Writings of a journey through cancer"

By Mary Zoller

ISBN: 9798385041473 (softcover); 9798385041480 (hardcover); 9798385041497 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mary Zoller is a wife, mother and grandmother of five who lives in Colorado, where she enjoys hiking, canoeing, the quietness of her family's mountain cabin, pickleball, and spending time with family and friends. Her faith and trust in God sustained her throughout her breast cancer journey. She has loved sharing her story with others to encourage and support those going through cancer or other difficult situations, and to help the individuals caring for them. To learn more, please visit www.maryzoller.com.

General Inquiries: LAVIDGE – Phoenix, Ashley Fletcher, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press