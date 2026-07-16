New release 'Finally Giving In' inspires readers to break free from rejection and discover lasting freedom

Della Duett transforms her personal story into a 28-day devotional that encourages readers to surrender anxiety, embrace God's love, and find their identity in Christ

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many people are searching for identity, purpose and acceptance, first-time author and songwriter Della Duett offers a message of hope, healing and spiritual freedom in her debut book, "Finally Giving In" (published by WestBow Press).

Finally Giving In

For much of her life, Duett wrestled with feelings of rejection, low self-worth, and the desire to fit in. Those struggles led her into unhealthy relationships and life choices that pulled her away from the faith she cherished. After experiencing multiple divorces and recognizing that she had once again drifted from God's path, she began writing what would eventually become the worship song Finally Giving In. The song, composed from reflections she recorded between 2020 and 2024 and completed in 2025, ultimately became the foundation for this book.

Based on an original worship song of the same title, "Finally Giving In" is a 28-day devotional that chronicles Duett's own journey from brokenness to restoration. Each reading corresponds to a lyric from the song, exploring themes such as spiritual warfare, healing from rejection, trusting God's plan, finding identity in Christ, and learning to rely on God's strength rather than human effort. Through Scripture, personal testimony, guided reflection, and prayer, the book invites readers to stop searching for validation in the world and instead discover lasting peace by surrendering fully to God.

"I think lots of people, especially the younger generation, is trying to find purpose for their life, just like I did when I was in my teens and early 20s, and without being rooted in Christ," Duett states. "If I can help guide just one soul from going down the path of not guarding their heart and making foolish decisions in getting into relationships that take you away from God and away from who God created you to be, that it was worth it to write the devotional. I have finally discovered true freedom in Christ at the age of 56 and want to help others find that freedom as well."

"Finally Giving In" speaks to anyone seeking spiritual renewal, whether navigating seasons of brokenness, recovering from painful experiences, or simply longing for a closer walk with God. Its message reminds readers that even in life's darkest moments, God's light continues to shine. To get a copy of the book, visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/872701-finally-giving-in.

"Finally Giving In"

By Della Duett

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 104 pages | ISBN 9798385071869

E-Book | 104 pages | ISBN 9798385071852

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Della Duett is a Christian author, songwriter, and worship leader who was born and raised in a small town outside Austin, Texas. A lifelong follower of Christ, she is passionate about helping others experience God's love, healing, and freedom through worship, prayer, and biblical truth. She enjoys playing guitar and piano, writing worship music, and encouraging others in their walk of faith. "Finally Giving In," inspired by her original worship song, is her debut book and reflects her desire to help others discover security, purpose, and lasting freedom in Christ.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

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SOURCE WestBow Press