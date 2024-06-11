A New Abortion-Related Documentary in Production Spotlights Atlanta Attorney Margie Pitts Hames

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary in production, The Other Roe, explores the overlooked history of Atlanta attorney Margie Pitts Hames through the eyes of her daughter Donia Hames Robinson and best friend Ann Rose. It focuses on Margie's groundbreaking work on Doe v. Bolton, the lesser-known companion Supreme Court case to Roe v. Wade that helped legalize abortion in 1973.

Atlanta Attorney Margie Pitts Hames who argued Doe v. Bolton, the lesser known companion case to Roe v. Wade. Producer/Director Wendy Ely Jackson interviewing Donia Hames Robinson for The Other Roe.

Margie's daughter, Donia Hames Robinson, and Ann Rose, Margie's best friend, lost touch after Margie's passing in 1994. Donia went to a prestigious women's college, moved to California, married, and pursued a diverse career in small business entrepreneurship, wine education and the health and wellness industry. Ann remained in Atlanta and opened an abortion clinic in Jackson, MS, tried stand-up comedy, and started the first online abortion clinic directory, Abortion Clinics Online (AbortionClinics.com).

Donia often thought about Ann, especially remembering the time Ann and Margie celebrated her first menstrual period with a fancy dinner. Ann tried to find Donia over the years but didn't know her new last name. During the pandemic, Donia's father's obituary reached Ann, revealing Donia's new name. Reconnecting after over 25 years, they reminisced about Margie and her political significance. Donia, a teenager during those times, was more focused on her own interests but remembered prominent figures like Andrew Young, Maynard Jackson, Julian Bond, and Jimmy Carter attending fundraisers and events at their home.

Most people are unaware that Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton were argued on the same day before the Supreme Court and were both upheld in the 1973 decision that legalized abortion. Roe legalized the right to abortion, and Doe ensured its availability and accessibility. After nearly 50 years, both decisions were overturned in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Supreme Court case in June 2022, leading to a fragmented legalization of abortion across the country. Ironically, the Jackson Clinic was started by Ann Rose in 1995.

Ann was puzzled that Margie and Doe v. Bolton didn't have a more prominent place in abortion rights history. Despite frequent searches, she found only a few articles and pictures of Margie. She was disheartened by such an influential figure's minimal online presence. The idea of a documentary came up, but without filmmaking contacts, Ann and Donia conducted Zoom calls during the pandemic with people who knew Margie to gauge interest. They found a compelling story but didn't know how to proceed.

In early 2023, Donia reconnected with high school friend Wendy Eley Jackson, a professor of filmmaking at UC Santa Barbara. Recognizing the significance of Margie's story, Director/Producer Wendy assembled a professional team, including Producer Elisa Gambino and Director of Photography and Editor Neal Broffman. Filming began in August 2023, and a 3-minute trailer was produced, viewable at TheOtherRoeFilm.com.

Significant funding has come from Executive Producers Ann and Donia, the Feminist Majority Foundation and Dr. Warren Hern, who attended the Supreme Court arguments for Roe and Doe in 1972. The team interviewed over 25 people, obtained archival footage, and created supporting animation to tell the story. The production team aims to release the entire film by the end of the year to educate the public about this crucial history and help restore the protections of Roe and Doe. Additional tax-deductible donations to support the project are welcome through the website.

