A New Addition to GK Hair Care Range: Vegan Dry Shampoo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of veganism is prevailing in almost every aspect of life, and the hair care industry also isn't far from getting influenced. People need vegan solutions for their hair care concerns, and brands from all over the world are moving gradually from being exclusive to catering to everyday hair needs of all audiences. In a similar fashion, GK Hair also looks to expand the Vegan Hair Care Range and brings in a new addition: Vegan Dry Shampoo.

Infused with Juvexin V2 extracted from Quinoa and Pea Protein, Vegan Dry Shampoo acts as a hair refresher on days when a hair wash isn't planned. All it takes is just a few sprays to soak up excess oil and leave your hair fresh and voluminous for the day. The product has been a great addition in the existing vegan hair range of GK Hair, which incorporates Vegan Hair Taming Treatments, and Vegan Shampoo and Conditioner.

What makes this hair care range stand out among others is the infusion of vegan protein, which is regarded as a major discovery in the realm of hair care. Given that keratin protein isn't vegan and, hence, cannot be used in vegan hair products, the discovery and infusion of an alternate plant-based protein with similar benefits was called for. By years of research, experimentation and cutting-edge innovation only did it become possible to develop a plant-based, vegan formula that delivers high-end, exceptional results that could only be obtained from keratin.

The developments made by GK Hair in the field of keratin have been highly exponential, leading to the discovery of super-ingredients like Juvexin and Juvexin V2, which gave the company a chance to not only formulate No.1 Worldwide Hair Taming System, but also the first Vegan Keratin Treatment in the hair industry. Since the brand has only been around for 15 years with a long journey ahead, there will be, hopefully, many possible innovations to look forward to in near future.

