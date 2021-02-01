A New American Appliance Manufacturer Is Born

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethan Weston-Altea announced on Thursday evening the launch of a new American appliance manufacturer, Inovant.

Inovant's mission will be to bring beautiful, innovative, and functional home appliances that instill customer excitement, elevate creative industrial design and engineering to new heights, are manufactured in USA, and retail at an accessible price.

Inovant will keep all product development and manufacturing in-house, as well as operate its own marketing, sales, distribution and after-sales support departments. In an effort to keep prices low, Inovant will offer online ordering and direct-to-customer sales.

Inovant's new factory in Fresno, California is set to be completed and begin initial production runs in Summer 2021, with production capacity gradually increasing and expected to reach full manufacturing capability by mid-2022.

Inovant will begin with releasing a selection of consumer home appliances that were originally invented by Ethan Weston-Altea and designed and engineered by him and his team. Inovant will reveal more details of its initial products lineup towards the end of Q1 2021, which will become part of a large and rapidly expanding product line.

One of Inovant's first products is an advanced home appliance that has been under active development since 2015, and is based on an idea Ethan Weston-Altea conceived back when he was a child but to this day never saw materialize as a real product. Inovant's launch was initially set to take place in 2020, but was moved to 2021 due to several setbacks, primarily the covid-19 pandemic and the strict safety measures that apply to all manufacturers in the state of California.

This marks the beginning of an exciting new manufacturer in the home appliance space, and the first chapter of what we hope will become a long and captivating story in the technology world. The team at Inovant couldn't be more eager to reveal some of the exciting products we will be releasing later this year.

Ethan Weston-Altea commented: "It is with great honor to see this life-long dream of mine, which represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, finally materialize. To bring revolutionary products that make a difference in people's lives, right at the center of their own home, is one of the highest accomplishments any designer or engineer could dream to accomplish, and I can't wait to show you some of the exciting things we've got awaiting you."

