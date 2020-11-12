A New App Connects and Impresses Mamas

EDGEWATER, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these times when many of us are looking for a bit more help to get it all done: work, school, errands…a new app is poised to bring together the most powerful workforce – mothers. Since its launch just two short months ago, MamaThis® is already receiving rave reviews and a nearly 5-star rating from their two types of customers: Boss Moms and Mom Bosses.

The app, designed by "mompreneur" Sara Stein, brings together busy moms to get more out of their day. MamaThis connects communities of mothers who are either looking for added help to manage their day (Boss Moms) or mothers who are interested in earning a little extra cash for jobs they might already be doing (Mom Bosses).

"During these challenging times, moms are looking for new ways to get it all done," said Stein, creator of MamaThis. "As a mother of two myself, and now trying to maintain a work/life balance, I knew other moms must be facing the same age-old question: 'How can I possibly get it all done?'"

MamaThis allows moms to reach out to a community of trusted friends, neighbors and colleagues when they need help. The new app empowers moms to get what they need -- more help, more time or more money. Since launching, three requests have quickly bubbled to the top of the most requested job list: home organization, online tutoring, and meal preparation. By posting a job on the app, a Boss Mom can instantly be connected with a trusted network of Mom Bosses poised and ready to chip in. This symbiotic relationship is a win-win for both parties.

"I knew there was a huge market for a service like this, and I'm thrilled with the response the app has received in the short time it's been available," said Stein.

Mom Boss (5 stars)

"This app allows me to make money doing the things I am already doing like shopping, errands and childcare. I love being able to make my own money to spend on the things I need!"

Boss Mom (5 stars)

"I need help getting it all done. Work, kids, meals, social life, etc… this app gives me that little relief I need in my day. Thank You!"

It's not just the moms who are singing the praises of the MamaThis app; national and local media have also stopped to take notice of the new app with mentions in Yahoo! Finance, the Daily Journal and local radio spots.

For more information about MamaThis contact Megan Van Buskirk at 949-463-5132. Visit the MamaThis website at MamaThis.com to join the e-mail list to be notified when MamaThis will be available in your area or connect with them: Facebook or Instagram

