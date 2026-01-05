A New Approach to Smart Personal Safety Begins with the Launch of Timeli

Timeli is a multi-functional handheld device that lights, records, alerts, and connects directly to emergency dispatch when every second counts.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2026 Eureka Park Booth # 62252 – Smart Home Protection LLC today announced the launch of Timeli™, the first patented, portable smart personal safety system that combines a flashlight, video, alarm, GPS, and instant two-way communication with emergency dispatch in one intuitive device.

Timeli is built to deter threats, document danger, and deliver help fast. Unlike traditional tools that rely on multiple steps or apps, Timeli compresses action into a single, intuitive motion. With one press and hold, the device activates HD video recording, live GPS tracking, and two-way emergency communication over cellular service. It's an anytime, anywhere safety system you can hold in your hand that's built to keep you visible, connected, and protected in any moment of uncertainty.

"Timeli was created to bridge the gap between fear and action," said David Szekeres, Founder of Smart Home Protection LLC. "Traditional tools are reactive and limited. We designed Timeli to deter threats instantly, capture critical evidence, and connect people to professional help in real time. It is an unprecedented multi-function portable security system unlike anything on the market today."

The need for a progressive on-the-go safety solution is urgent. According to recent research, 38 percent of women report that safety concerns actively restrict their daily activities, while 32 percent have faced situations where they felt unsafe but could not reach help, 45 percent currently rely on pepper spray, and 44 percent use location trackers, tools that are increasingly outdated in today's environment. Fixed safety tools like video doorbells and smart security systems have transformed home protection, but now that same recording power, convenience, and dispatch can be carried with you, giving people the confidence to live their daily lives with greater freedom.

Video Verification is Transforming Emergency Dispatch

Live video turns an emergency from a vague report into a clear event that dispatchers can act on quickly. Timeli's emergency dispatch partner, RapidSOS, notes, "real time visual information gives 911 the clarity needed to classify an incident as urgent and respond faster with the right resources." Industry data supports this. Video verified alarms have been shown to cut police response times by as much as 75 percent. Monitoring centers confirm that when they can authenticate a threat on video, 911 prioritizes those calls. Verified incidents also reduce false dispatches and improve on scene outcomes, with case studies showing arrests where traditional alarms produced none.

Redefining personal safety through empowerment, intelligence, and connectivity, Timeli is designed for everyday people who want to feel safer in moments of uncertainty whether walking across campus, running at dusk, walking a dog at night, or traveling alone.

How Timeli works.

Protection begins with a single button. A quick press of the power button activates Timeli's high-powered flashlight and video recording, providing immediate illumination and a sense of security. If the situation changes or escalates, a press and hold of the red SOS button initiates Timeli's safety sequence: a loud alarm activates until users are connected with a UL-certified monitoring center and live monitoring agent who will determine if they are in need of Emergency Services. HD video is instantly streamed to a dispatcher along with live GPS coordinates.

Two-way voice communication built into the device allows direct conversation with dispatchers, enabling faster, more informed emergency support. Trained professionals at the monitoring center can view the live video feed and real-time location to verify the situation and coordinate an appropriate response, including swift deployment of local emergency services. Each element of the process is designed to operate quickly, seamlessly, and reliably, delivering clarity and connection in critical moments. Timeli isn't just for emergencies. Users can press the SOS button at any time, even if they simply feel uneasy or want an added layer of reassurance. A live dispatcher will stay connected until the user feels safe, and there's no extra charge for these calls. Whether walking alone at night or navigating an uncertain moment, Timeli delivers real-time support that's immediate, intuitive, and always within reach.

Timeli's wireless connectivity (cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi, and BLE) allows it to operate independently of a smartphone and in cooperation with it. This connectivity supports push alerts, cloud video storage, and integration with a companion iOS and Android app. Timeli pairs with the user-friendly Timeli app, allowing for comprehensive customization. Users can adjust settings like recording quality, light brightness, and alarm volume, tailoring the device to their specific needs.

At just over seven inches long and seven ounces in weight, approximately the size and weight of a smartphone, Timeli fits anywhere from a pocket to a purse or hangs nicely from a lanyard or backpack. Timeli delivers up to 2 years sitting standby (on the shelf), 72 hours on-the-go, 6+ hours active use. Timeli's built-in battery doubles as a portable power bank, so users can charge their phone in emergencies or whenever they need an extra boost. Timeli stops charging at 50% battery remaining, so users still have up to 3 hours of power for an emergency.

"We built Timeli to address the modern realities of personal safety," said Jeromy Stallings, Co-Founder of Timeli. "Security systems and video doorbells have evolved to protect our homes, but nothing comparable exists for personal, on-the-go safety. Traditional tools often leave people juggling multiple devices, apps, cameras, alarms, when every second counts. Timeli brings all of those functions together in one familiar hand-held form: the flashlight. It's designed for anyone who values safety on the go. Our goal is simple: to make advanced safety technology accessible, reliable, and always within reach."

Priced at $299.95 the device includes a 12-month subscription for the onboard direct connect security monitoring and dispatch service which will migrate to $9.95 per month after the initial period. Learn more and order at www.timeli.com.

Timeli was selected as an Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category of the CES Innovation Awards® Program for CES® 2026.

About Smart Home Protection LLC

Smart Home Protection LLC develops connected safety innovations that empower individuals and communities to live with greater confidence. The company's flagship product, Timeli™ is a personal safety system that merges the familiarity of a flashlight with the intelligence of modern security technology, setting a new standard for proactive personal protection and real-time emergency dispatch. Timeli. Because safety isn't one thing. It's everything. www.timeli.com

Timeli is a registered trademark of Smart Home Protection, LLC. All data, product names, and trademarks are the property of the Smart Home Protection, LLC and their respective owners. ©2026 Smart Home Protection, LLC

