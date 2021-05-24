A New Art System Features Microsoft® PowerPoint® as the Ultimate Digital Photo Art Canvas

LAUGHLIN, Nev., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist and teacher E.D. Killion officially announced the launch of his new Art System: the Photo Art Method. Teaching users how to work with Microsoft® PowerPoint® in completely new ways, the Photo Art Method can also use free, open-source graphic editors like GIMP® as part of a foundation of skills to develop and create incredible canvases of color and light, filled with vibrant pictures and themes. This breakthrough Photo Art Methodology is available as a series of downloadable courses, deeply discounted for a limited-time.



Create any world you want. Create the ultimate reunion.

"This Photo Art System of Methods makes it possible to do virtually anything to anything within any photo," said Killion. "With my point-and-click techniques, you can remove and then save images like mountains, trees, the sky, people, or other objects from any photo. Then, simply blend them all together to create one new, ultra-high-definition virtual-world. By blending many parts from many pictures, you make one super photo. Change any aspect you want. The results are absolutely stunning and magical, with all kinds of photo transformations possible. And this is far more than just cut-and-paste techniques. I can teach you how to blend photos and digital items together seamlessly, so that you get a hyper-real, technicolor end product that is absolutely dazzling. Making virtual worlds from photos is exciting and a very self-rewarding new skill: creating something even more meaningful from all your boxes of old photos."

The Photo Art Method: Become a Digital Photo Artist



The Photo Art Method instruction begins with three easy classes, each around an hour or so, with new advanced courses planned for the future. The first three foundational classes include:



Course One: Using PowerPoint® and GIMP®, Killion teaches students how to create the "Ultimate Family Reunion" photo, blending photos and images into one ultra-high-definition art file that can be printed and displayed or given as a gift.

Course Two: Teaches the skills needed to remove and save any image from any photo, and blend them together into one final product. Image removal is achieved via GIMP®, as this is not possible with PowerPoint® alone.

Course Three: Building on lessons from the first two courses, explore the power and potential of the digital art canvas while blending in newer, more advanced techniques using Affinity Photo by Serif®.



View Killion's virtual gallery and collection of digital art online at SpiritFreeArt and Pictorem. And for the latest courses, digital products, or tips on creating digital photo art, follow SpiritFreeArt on social media: Facebook, YouTube.



