A New Atlanta Housing Focuses On Equity

"Atlanta Housing is focusing on innovative ways to increase housing equity in Atlanta," said Catherine Buell, president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "When people have the opportunity to live in quality, resource-rich communities, they become connected to and vested in it. Great things are born from that sense of belonging."

Who is the new Atlanta Housing?

For years, Atlanta Housing has made a significant impact across Atlanta and has helped shaped the perception of public housing. In moving the organization's vision forward and under the guidance of Catherine Buell, Atlanta Housing has taken a different operational approach by incorporating more internal controls and a higher level of transparency with the surrounding publics. As Atlanta Housing approaches 80 years on May 18, 2018, to celebrate the upcoming occasion, the organization:

Is now Atlanta Housing, dropping "Authority" from its name

Refreshed its brand by developing a new logo

Revamped its external website to become more functional to its users

"Atlanta Housing is excited to commemorate this milestone with such a change because we are making a significant impact in the lives of our residents. We look forward to celebrating and sharing what we do for another 80 years," stated Buell.

Atlanta Housing creates more attainable housing

As Atlanta Housing grows, it is looking to build positive relationships and leverage partnerships, and has a number of projects and opportunities on the horizon. Projects are resource-rich, inclusive communities located in the heart of Atlanta.

Civic Center: Atlanta Housing has acquired the Civic Center for the redevelopment of the property. The mixed-use, mixed-income site will feature retail space, commercial space, arts and civic space. This project will represent the largest commitment to ensuring equitable housing in the city of Atlanta in more than a decade. Coordinated public outreach has commenced.





Englewood Manor: Atlanta Housing advanced its first major mixed-income development adjacent to the BeltLine. Englewood Manor is a former public housing site, now vacant land. The 40-acre site is on the south side of Englewood Avenue and located directly across the street from the Atlanta BeltLine's Boulevard Crossing Park.





Herndon Square: Atlanta Housing has advanced the Herndon Square redevelopment, which is the transformation of the former Herndon Homes public housing site, into a "walkable" and vibrant mixed-use district to support a broader neighborhood transformation. Herndon proudly stands adjacent to Georgia Tech and sits in the English Avenue community. The project, which will break ground this year, will be the pilot for Atlanta Housing's anti-displacement policy.





West Highlands: A community on the former Perry Homes public housing site. Atlanta Housing advanced West Highlands land transfer plans, in partnership with Steve Brock, to create equitable homeownership opportunity for mixed-income families initiative. This award-winning project sits within the Proctor Creek Watershed redevelopment area and provides quality living near the Bellwood Quarry.





Choice Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation: Atlanta Housing, Invest Atlanta and the City of Atlanta have launched a deferred forgivable loan program that provides up to $60,000 in federal funds to eligible Ashview Heights and Atlanta University Center homeowners for health and safety repairs on their home.





have launched a deferred forgivable loan program that provides up to in federal funds to eligible Ashview Heights and Atlanta University Center homeowners for health and safety repairs on their home. Bowen Design Competition: In partnership with the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing will launch an innovative equitable and accessible housing-focused design competition for AH-owned land at the former Bowen Homes public housing site to develop innovative solutions along the Hollowell corridor.

"Through re-branding efforts and strategic alignments, Atlanta Housing is adopting new, creative approaches as the agency continues to lead the charge for equitable and accessible housing in the city of Atlanta," said Dr. Christopher Edwards, board chair of Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners. "The Bowen Design Competition, which will generate fresh ideas to assist in the development of housing solutions along the Hollowell corridor, is one of many innovations from the agency that will push the envelope for positive change."

In the new age of Atlanta Housing, the organization will continue to advocate for innovative, safe and healthy communities for its families and residents across Atlanta. To view the new website, visit www.atlantahousing.org.

About Atlanta Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 22,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people.

These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD").

Visit Atlanta Housing at http://www.atlantahousing.org or follow on Twitter at @housingatlanta.

