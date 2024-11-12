A new automated way to present cybersecurity to the board: SeeMetrics' Specialized Executive Board Reporting

A Game-Changer for Cybersecurity Leaders: For the First Time, Leaders Can Instantly Access Data Visualizations of Performance, Risks and Progress, and Build Clear, Board-Ready Narratives

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeMetrics, the leading cybersecurity data automation and risk management platform, today launched a breakthrough approach to executive board reporting for cybersecurity. For the first time, cybersecurity leaders can generate comprehensive, custom reports for the board, with clear visual narratives on organizational performance and key improvement areas—without the need to translate complex technical language into business terms.

Traditional board reporting has often been lengthy, rigid, and difficult to adapt for diverse board audiences. Security leaders face challenges in determining which details matter most, navigating board members' varied levels of cybersecurity knowledge, and avoiding over-reliance on static metrics. SeeMetrics addresses these issues directly by providing a flexible, user-centric approach to board reporting.

With customizable, pre-built metric templates, SeeMetrics enables security leaders to quickly assemble and present actionable insights on risks, policies, threat mitigation, and product utilization. The platform allows security leaders to tailor their reports according to board members' priorities, making it easier to deliver key information, regardless of each member's cybersecurity background.

In just a few clicks, security leaders select relevant visualized analytics and insights, and instantly generate high-level reports that highlight organizational performance. Reports can also be broken down into detailed views with actionable recommendations to close security gaps and mitigate risks—all presented in clear, accessible language.

"Now, CISOs can create reports that are easily understandable and digestible," explains Shirley Salzman, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeMetrics. "Our metrics templates, grounded in industry standards and best practices, give security leaders a solid foundation to narrate cybersecurity program effectiveness, prioritize initiatives, and present a holistic view of cybersecurity efforts. This helps them to build the narrative they want to share with their board."

SeeMetrics' methodology promotes shared responsibility in cybersecurity by fostering ongoing transparency within the security organization. This allows collaboration between CISOs and the board to become ongoing, data driven and most importantly, simpler. By offering automated, continuous insights and narrative flexibility, SeeMetrics empowers leaders to present customized perspectives that resonate with their board's understanding and interests.

By using SeeMetrics' specialized automated cybersecurity executive board reporting, cybersecurity leaders can deliver impactful board reports that not only present how the organization is trending but also convey a proactive, continuously strategic approach to prioritizing risks and safeguarding the organization, without all the cumbersome efforts of data collection and analysis.

