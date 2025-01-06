A New, Automatic, and Free "Habit Tracker" to Manage Your 2025 Goals and New Year Resolutions

With over 100,000 downloads, You Exec LLC is releasing its "Habit Tracker" spreadsheet template to the public at no cost, to help individuals reach their new year's goals.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- You Exec LLC is making available their award-winning "Habit Tracker" spreadsheet template to assist individuals achieve their new year resolutions. Available in Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel, the Habit Tracker has been downloaded over 100,000 by mid-level executives and managers at thousands of companies. Previously a paid template, the You Exec "Habit Tracker" spreadsheet will be completely free until February 1st, 2025.

Habit Tracker visualizer One of the many visualizations of the Habit Tracker

The Habit Tracker spreadsheet is a versatile tool that allows users to monitor daily, weekly, and monthly habits across multiple categories. Key features include tracking up to 400 habits, enabling users to tailor the tracker to their specific goals. Users can assign custom rewards for each completed habit, adding a motivational aspect to habit formation. Visualize progress from month to month or year to date, with support for any year between 2024 and 2033.

Organize habits into different categories with color coding for easy reference. Inspired by books like "Atomic Habits" by James Clear, and other self-help books, You Exec researched dozens of habit-tracking techniques before putting this spreadsheet template together.

This "Habit Tracker" is free to use, does not require any monthly subscriptions, it can run on Google Sheets for an online-shared experience, or Microsoft Excel for an offline-private experience. Achieving goals like going to the gym, cooking more at home, meditating, praying, saving money – among others can now easily be achieved and tracked. The "Habit Tracker" can also be used to track the habits of multiple people, for example in family, roommate or business team environments.

To download the "Habit Tracker" spreadsheet template, visit https://youexec.com/r/habits before February 1st, 2025.

For more information about You Exec and our range of productivity tools, visit https://youexec.com or contact us at [email protected]

On February 2025, You Exec LLC will make their "Personal Budget" spreadsheet template also available to the public for free. For more details on this future release please contact You Exec to be notified.

About You Exec

You Exec is a leading provider of business presentation and spreadsheet templates. Used by over 1.5 million mid-level managers across 15 thousand organizations. Users can join for free and download the complete templates with a paid subscription. You Exec's business templates span many functions from sales, marketing, strategy, finance, management, executive reports, startups, among others.

You Exec was started by Omid Sadeghpour, an alumni of MIT Sloan and UC Berkeley who wished for a standardized system where entrepreneurs, mid-level managers, small businesses, and executives could share best-in-class business strategies and financial models with one another.

Contact:

Omid Sadeghpour

CEO

[email protected]

+1 (323) 240-1241

https://youexec.com

SOURCE You Exec