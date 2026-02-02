A New Bet on Destroying 'Forever Chemicals'

AxNano Backed By Leonid Capital Partners in Push to Modernize PFAS Waste Destruction

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors are increasingly circling one of the most expensive and unresolved environmental liabilities in the United States: PFAS contamination.

Leonid Capital Partners (https://leonidcp.com/), a Palo Alto-based private investment firm and U.S. Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, announced an investment in AxNano, Inc. (https://axnano.com/), a technology company developing compact systems that destroy PFAS "forever chemicals" directly at military, industrial, and municipal sites.

PFAS chemicals, widely used in industrial and defense applications, have been detected in drinking water systems, military installations, and manufacturing sites across the country. New federal and state standards are forcing operators to confront cleanup obligations that could run into the tens of billions of dollars, while traditional remediation methods — centralized treatment plants and long-term containment — often take years to build.

AxNano's investment reflects a simple thesis: speed and control are becoming more valuable than scale.

Instead of transporting contaminated liquids or solids to centralized facilities, AxNano's modular systems are designed to deploy on site, allowing operators to destroy PFAS where it is generated. The approach mirrors a broader shift in infrastructure investing toward decentralization, resilience, and faster deployment; trends already reshaping energy, data centers, and defense logistics.

"PFAS isn't an emerging environmental issue anymore — it's an infrastructure liability with real balance sheet consequences," said James Parker, co-founding partner of Leonid. "Regulatory exposure, operational risk, and cleanup obligations are forcing action now. AxNano delivers what legacy systems can't: immediate, on-site destruction that reduces risk instead of deferring it."

The Defense Department alone has identified hundreds of PFAS-affected installations, and municipalities face looming compliance deadlines as regulations tighten. For investors, that combination of regulatory pressure and aging infrastructure creates a growing market for technologies that reduce exposure quickly.

"Point-source destruction gives operators immediate control over contamination, rather than waiting years for remediation efforts," said Doug Speight, CEO of AxNano. Leonid's investment allows us to scale manufacturing and expand deployments to meet rapidly growing demand."

The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed, but AxNano plans to expand manufacturing and deployments in 2026, targeting military, industrial, and municipal customers.

The bigger takeaway for investors: as environmental regulation hardens, capital is flowing toward companies that can turn compliance risk into operational certainty — and do it fast.

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonid Capital Partners (https://leonidcp.com/), is a mission-driven private investment firm focused on aerospace, defense, and government innovation. A U.S. Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, Leonid invests in companies addressing critical infrastructure and national security challenges.

About AxNano, Inc.

AxNano (https://axnano.com/) is a Durham, North Carolina-based technology company developing field-deployable systems that capture and destroy PFAS and other emerging contaminants. The company's AxSure™ platform combines advanced materials, reactor engineering, and point-source treatment capabilities designed for rapid deployment in municipal, industrial, and defense environments. AxNano's solutions have been selected for multiple federal and state PFAS response programs, including contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, and have demonstrated high destruction efficiency, reduced logistics burdens, and measurable improvements to water-treatment performance.

