A New Book Listens to Women Leaders and Discovers a Management Model for the Future

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day, Amplify Publishing has released a groundbreaking leadership book: The Sixth Level: Capitalize on the Power of Women's Psychology for Sustainable Leadership. The book features real-life narratives that describe methods women business leaders have used to respond to crises and opportunities in their organizations. These strategies reflect women's psychology and have enabled leaders to achieve greater profits and sustainability.

"The Sixth Level: Capitalize on the Power of Women's Psychology for Sustainable Leadership"

Based on the collected stories, co-authors Rachel Wallis Andreasson, Stacy Feiner, Jack D. Harris, and Kathy K. Overbeke developed Sixth Level leadership—an innovative model that centers on human connection and the ethic of care to achieve productive teams and sustained growth.

After reading The Sixth Level, dominance will no longer be confused with leadership.

For the first time, essential aspects of women's social psychology are defined and inserted into organizational behaviors. This enhances shared experiences by improving the quality of human interaction while achieving successful results.

Leading executive coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith has called The Sixth Level "the future of leadership."

The Sixth Level model is derived from the contributors' narratives as seen through the lens of Self-in-Relation theory. This theory defines the psychology of women as oriented to connection and care. Accordingly, the Sixth Level model modifies the idea of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which was based on men's psychology alone. The Sixth Level supersedes Maslow's fifth level, self-actualization, with a level highlighting the need for interactive relationships.

The Sixth Level model utilizes four core differentiators—qualities that distinguish women's leadership. These differentiators (mutuality, ingenuity, justness, and intrinsic motivation) redesign leadership and promote a collective interest to create healthy social dynamics that optimize business results. While women are naturally oriented to these differentiators, they can be learned by anyone.

"The Sixth Level is next level because it teaches leaders everywhere that it is possible to build a successful business that is not only profitable, but also fosters connection and innovation, without the 24-7 hustle mentality," says Mel Robbins, bestselling author and podcast host.

The Sixth Level is more than a book; it is a movement. Join the movement and create a new generation of Sixth Level leaders. The book is available now on Amazon and at www.TheSixthLevel.com.

