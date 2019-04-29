A New Book of Inspirational Poetry that Discusses Life Challenges

SARASOTA, Fla., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy Di Piazza believes not in extreme complexities but in the purity of words and their power to touch the soul and heart.

"The Heart Speaks Poems of Inspiration" is a collection of inspirational poetry that explores a variety of subjects that include the cycle of life, why exercise is fun, what it is like to walk alone in the dark, how to overcome the rage of an internal storm, why it is important to allow our hearts and spirits to fly, why we need to pursue our dreams, and how it is possible to have a magnificent heart filled with never-ending love for others. Through her touching lyrical reflections, Lucy encourages all of us to believe in compassion, love, and the beauty of life.

"The Heart Speaks Poems of Inspiration" shares poetry about life events written from the heart intended to touch the essence of others and provide hope that no matter what our challenges, love will prevail.

About the Author

Lucy Di Piazza, M.A., has spent her lifetime studying and researching many aspects of mental health based upon her personal experiences. It was her dream to become an author and share her knowledge with others. In her youth, she was named one of the Outstanding Young Women of America and received the Editor's Choice Award for outstanding poetry and academic achievement. She met her husband during her college years. She had the opportunity to attend many events, including meeting royalty and the President and First Lady. Lucy is a role model for all of us to follow.

