A New Brand Of Transformational Furniture Brings Space-Saving Solutions To The U.S. Market

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As market demand for transformational, space-saving furniture increases, a new brand, Xtraroom, enters the category with the goal of providing superior furniture solutions and unmatched customer experience. Through a collaboration with celebrity HGTV designer, Chip Wade, whose inventive ways of redefining spaces earned an Emmy, the company is creating innovative, space-saving furniture that raises the bar.

Xtraroom is a company that creates furniture for the way you want – and deserve – to live. Xtraroom thoughtfully designs each piece, in partnership with HGTV's Chip Wade, to ensure the highest level of quality. Each piece is built for ease, comfort and durability, all while turning heads with its stylish good looks. Order now and enjoy free shipping at Xtraroom.com. Xtraroom takes wall beds to the next level with its Virgo Collection. In addition to twin, full and queen-size offerings, Xtraroom’s Virgo Wall Beds can be paired with a desk, sofa, or TV stand with fireplace option, each of which transitions effortlessly to maximize functionality and space. The Virgo Collection is now available for purchase on Xtraroom.com and shipping is free.

Introducing Xtraroom

"Multifunctional, transforming furniture allows millennials and empty-nesters alike to maximize their spaces and live life to the fullest," said Xtraroom President Neil Goldwax. "The goal of the brand is to redefine the way consumers visualize space. A room no longer serves a singular use or needs a defined label; a room can be used in many creative ways to enhance the livability of the dwelling. It's the mission of our brand to offer innovative lifestyle solutions that allow the consumer to dream beyond the confines of four walls."

Xtraroom's U.S. launch includes several core collections for living, sleeping, dining and more. According to Xtraroom CEO Michael Selim, the brand is focused on creating stylish, multipurpose solutions to fill every room. From indoor to outdoor, Xtraroom will be rolling out several transformational furniture collections throughout 2018. Each piece is crafted using the highest quality materials with ease-of-use a top priority.

"Our products are built for convenience, comfort, and durability, all while turning heads with stylish good looks," said Chip Wade, Xtraroom designer and star of HGTV's Elbow Room. "For example, the Orion Collection, offered in three colors, allows an urban dweller to go from work to rest in under 60-seconds with the Orion Console Bed and Desk combination. It's furniture that truly enhances one's lifestyle."

Xtraroom.com

With trusted expertise in all areas, from design and development to customer service, warehousing, logistics and marketing, Xtraroom is positioned for growth and success. The products are competitively priced and are available throughout North America for immediate shipping through Xtraroom.com.

"Our sales, logistics and customer service teams are dedicated to supporting and servicing all of our customers' needs," said Goldwax. "We invite the furnishings industry to journey with us as we remove the limits of a room and give today's consumers space to live, work and play on their terms. Our innovative furniture is designed to give you space for the life you want--and deserve--to live."

About Xtraroom

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xtraroom manufactures, distributes and sells multipurpose, multifunctional furniture. Designed in partnership with HGTV celebrity designer Chip Wade, Xtraroom is known for its clean, modern lines and innovative approach. The mission of Xtraroom is to improve the lifestyle of consumers by creating furniture that removes barriers and enhances the enjoyment of spaces across the world. To learn more, visit Xtraroom.com.

Social Media Information

Social Handles:

Facebook: @xtraroomfurniture

Instagram: @xtraroom

Pinterest: Xtraroom

Twitter: @xtraroomfurn

Social URLs:

https://www.facebook.com/xtraroomfurniture/

https://www.instagram.com/xtraroom/

www.pinterest.com/xtraroom

https://twitter.com/xtraroomfurn

SOURCE Xtraroom

Related Links

https://xtraroom.com/

